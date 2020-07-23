Pandemic tough on Argentina's already overworked care givers

Dr. Matias Norte embraces his wife Silvina in a hallway of their apartment in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Saturday, July 18, 2020, after a long day of tr... Dr. Matias Norte embraces his wife Silvina in a hallway of their apartment in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Saturday, July 18, 2020, after a long day of treating COVID-19 patients but no kissing or hugging until after he has showered as a precaution due to the pandemic. "When I come in, it's such a great joy that you forget everything. You're happy to get home," says Norte, a surgeon who specializes in cancer cases but is also helping treat new coronavirus cases at the three hospitals where he works. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Dr. Matias Norte comforts a patient infected with COVID-19 at a hospital in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Saturday, July 18, 2020. The dilemma between empa... Dr. Matias Norte comforts a patient infected with COVID-19 at a hospital in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Saturday, July 18, 2020. The dilemma between empathy with patients and the fear of becoming infected accompanies Norte at the end of every workday on his hour drive home to the apartment he shares with his wife. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Dr. Matias Norte adjusts his face shield as he dresses in full protective gear at a hospital, one of three he visiting in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Sat... Dr. Matias Norte adjusts his face shield as he dresses in full protective gear at a hospital, one of three he visiting in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Saturday, July 18, 2020. Long hours at multiple jobs and close quarters with coronavirus patients is one of the main causes of contagion among health workers, along with a lack of adequate protective equipment. Still Norte goes home at night to his wife, after taking precautions, because he says he needs her support at the end of each workday. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Dr. Matias Norte pulls on rubber gloves at a hospital during a government-ordered lockdown to curb the spread of the new coronavirus in Buenos Aires, ... Dr. Matias Norte pulls on rubber gloves at a hospital during a government-ordered lockdown to curb the spread of the new coronavirus in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Saturday, July 18, 2020. It takes more than 20 minutes for Norte to put on what he calls his "armor" before beginning his rounds with patients infected with COVID-19. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Dr. Matias Norte stands outside a hospital during a government-ordered lockdown to curb the spread of the new coronavirus in Buenos Aires, Argentina, ... Dr. Matias Norte stands outside a hospital during a government-ordered lockdown to curb the spread of the new coronavirus in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Saturday, July 18, 2020. Norte, a surgeon who specializes in cancer cases is also helping treat COVID-19 cases at the three hospitals where he works. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Gabriela Sian, a nurse, checks in on patients infected with COVID-19 via telephone at the Hospital Britanico, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, J... Gabriela Sian, a nurse, checks in on patients infected with COVID-19 via telephone at the Hospital Britanico, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Sian says she is struck by the admiration she receives from people who are not healthcare workers and says that she feels proud of the role she is playing in the pandemic. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Gabriela Sian, a nurse, washes her face before going on her lunch break at the Hospital Britanico, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, July 22, 202... Gabriela Sian, a nurse, washes her face before going on her lunch break at the Hospital Britanico, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Sian works in an area exclusively for COVID-19 patients which initially made her feel afraid and uncertain but since has adapted. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Marcela Brancati, a nurse, walks in the corridor of the Ezeiza Hospital, southwest of Buenos Aires, Argentina, Thursday, July 16, 2020. Brancati, who ... Marcela Brancati, a nurse, walks in the corridor of the Ezeiza Hospital, southwest of Buenos Aires, Argentina, Thursday, July 16, 2020. Brancati, who sent her 9-year-old daughter to live with relatives fearing that her daughter could become infected with COVID-19. Brancati, who lives alone, says it is very difficult and only leaves her house to go to work. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Marcela Brancati, a nurse, attends to a patient infected with COVID-19 at the Ezeiza Hospital, southwest of Buenos Aires, Argentina, Thursday, July 16... Marcela Brancati, a nurse, attends to a patient infected with COVID-19 at the Ezeiza Hospital, southwest of Buenos Aires, Argentina, Thursday, July 16, 2020. "I like to be with patients, chat, attend to them. Patients want to see your face, it is difficult not to be able to show your face, hug them or give them a pat. It costs me a lot," says Brancati. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Marcela Brancati, a nurse, shows a picture of her 9-year old daughter Agostina, during her shift at the Ezeiza Hospital, southwest of Buenos Aires, Ar... Marcela Brancati, a nurse, shows a picture of her 9-year old daughter Agostina, during her shift at the Ezeiza Hospital, southwest of Buenos Aires, Argentina, Thursday, July 16, 2020, amid the new coronavirus pandemic. Out of fear of infecting her daughter with COVID-19, Brancatii sent Agostina to live with relatives. "We've never been apart so long. It's very difficult. Sometimes she calls me crying. She can't stand it and she wants to go back (home)," Brancati said. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Dr. Juan Jose Comas sits looking out a window in a corridor of a hotel where he is sharing a room with three other doctors, in Buenos Aires, Argentina... Dr. Juan Jose Comas sits looking out a window in a corridor of a hotel where he is sharing a room with three other doctors, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Thursday, July 16, 2020, amid the new coronavirus pandemic. "My life goes from the hotel to the hospital. Even if you get along very well, you need your space. I go in front of the window to read or I go for a walk. Do not leave here, it burns you," he admits. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Dr. Juan Jose Comas dresses in full protective gear as he prepares to see a patient infected with COVID-19, at the Ezeiza Hospital, southwest of Bueno... Dr. Juan Jose Comas dresses in full protective gear as he prepares to see a patient infected with COVID-19, at the Ezeiza Hospital, southwest of Buenos Aires, Argentina, Thursday, July 16, 2020. Comas completed his medical education late last year and is working as a volunteer at the hospital. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Dr. Juan Jose Comas visits a patient infected with COVID-19 at the Ezeiza Hospital, southwest of Buenos Aires, Argentina, Thursday, July 16, 2020. The... Dr. Juan Jose Comas visits a patient infected with COVID-19 at the Ezeiza Hospital, southwest of Buenos Aires, Argentina, Thursday, July 16, 2020. The pandemic has meant even tougher times on the job, providing medical care for the gravely ill and also giving what comfort they can to patients dying of the new coronavirus who are cutoff by quarantine unable to say goodbye to family and friends. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Dr. Juan Jose Comas eats lunch in a hotel room he shares with three other doctors, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Thursday, July 16, 2020, amid the new c... Dr. Juan Jose Comas eats lunch in a hotel room he shares with three other doctors, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Thursday, July 16, 2020, amid the new coronavirus pandemic. Coma says he misses his family very much but decided to isolate himself from his parents and moved into a hotel so as not to risk exposing them to COVID-19. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Thiago Laura poses for a photo wearing his Boca Juniors face mask as he waits for food at a soup kitchen in the Fraga neighborhood during the lockdown... Thiago Laura poses for a photo wearing his Boca Juniors face mask as he waits for food at a soup kitchen in the Fraga neighborhood during the lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19 in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Saturday, June 6, 2020. The Argentina office of UNICEF, the United Nations Children's Fund, says child poverty in Argentina could reach 58,6% by the end of the year, and soccer professionals are worried about the impact that is having on young players' health and the future of the game. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Andrea Cortes sits in her kitchen during a government-ordered lockdown to curb the spread of the new coronavirus in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Monday, J... Andrea Cortes sits in her kitchen during a government-ordered lockdown to curb the spread of the new coronavirus in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Monday, July 13, 2020. "When I return to my house I don't know how I return, doubts arise. I put the key in the door and wonder: Have I done my job well? Did I take all the precautions? Was I attentive? Did I catch it? Do I carry the virus with me? " wonders the 49-year-old nurse. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Andrea Cortes, a 49-year-old nurse, rests in her home in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Monday, July 13, 2020, during a government-ordered lockdown to curb ... Andrea Cortes, a 49-year-old nurse, rests in her home in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Monday, July 13, 2020, during a government-ordered lockdown to curb the spread of the new coronavirus. Cortes, who decided to study nursing after her brother died in an accident, works an average of 17 hours a day. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Andrea Cortes, a 49-year-old nurse dressed in full protective gear, stands inside the Hospital Pineiro in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Friday, July 17, 20... Andrea Cortes, a 49-year-old nurse dressed in full protective gear, stands inside the Hospital Pineiro in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Friday, July 17, 2020, amid the new coronavirus pandemic. Cortes, who worries constantly about bringing the virus home, feels that the sacrifice healthcare workers have made in the last 4 months is huge. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Andrea Cortes demonstrates how she embraces her husband amid the new coronavirus pandemic, while standing in their kitchen in Buenos Aires, Argentina,... Andrea Cortes demonstrates how she embraces her husband amid the new coronavirus pandemic, while standing in their kitchen in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Monday, July 13, 2020. "I have not seen my daughter for the past 4 months and it hurts, I don't kiss or hug my husband when I get home… and I wonder if I have done my job well so I don't carry the virus with me," says the 49-year-old nurse. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Andrea Cortes walks in the hallway of the Hospital Pineiro where she works as a nurse in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Friday, July 17, 2020. "Our professi... Andrea Cortes walks in the hallway of the Hospital Pineiro where she works as a nurse in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Friday, July 17, 2020. "Our profession is to care for the patient from the time they are brought in until the time of their death. This pandemic puts us in the most difficult place as we are the only ones there to see them in their pain and sadness of not being able to say goodbye to their loved ones," says Cortes. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Even before the new coronavirus hit, Argentina's health care workers were struggling, most of them often working more than 12 hours a day at multiple jobs to make ends meet amid the country's overheated inflation.

The pandemic has meant even tougher times on the job, providing medical care for the gravely ill and also giving what comfort they can to patients dying of COVID-19 while cut off by quarantine from saying goodbye to family and friends.

Some still go home at night to their families, after taking precautions. Others, fearing for loved ones, have moved into hotels. Some have sent their children to stay with relatives.

Dr. Matías Norte, a surgeon who specializes in cancer cases but is also helping treat COVID-19 cases at the three hospitals where he works, sometimes has to drive an hour to get home to the apartment he shares with his wife, Silvina Cáceres Monié, in the capital. A kiss and embrace must wait until he showers.

“When I come in, it’s such a great joy that you forget everything. You’re happy to get home,” Norte says.

Andrea Cortes, a nurse, also goes home to be with her partner, Ariel, but they have not kissed or embraced in nearly four months. She hasn’t seen her 27-year-old daughter for nearly that long.

Cortes, who puts in an average of 17 hours a day at two hospitals in Buenos Aires, worries constantly about bringing the virus home.

“That fear and doubt make me hold this distance with the family until it’s all over because I love them and I have to take care of them,” she says.

Doctors, nurses and other health workers account for 7% of the more than 130,000 confirmed infections reported by Argentina’s government.

Juan José Comas tested positive for the coronavirus but never showed any symptoms while he was quarantined at the hospital where he began working as a volunteer when the pandemic began. He got his medical degree last year but still must do training before taking his resident's examination, for which he has now gotten a crash course in treating patients.

Comas has been sharing a hotel room with three doctors he didn't know since moving out of his parent's home in April to protect them. “I went a couple of times to see them behind the gate,” he says.

It has been three months since nurse Marcela Brancati last saw her 9-year-old daughter, Agostina. She only gets to watch her daughter through photos sent on WhatsApp by her mother, who is caring for the girl.

“We’ve never been apart so long. It’s very difficult," Brancati says. "Sometimes she calls me crying. She can’t stand it and she wants to go back (home).”