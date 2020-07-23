Many more likely sought jobless aid as virus surges back

Special events workers who were forced out of work because of the COVID-19 pandemic marched Tuesday, July 21, 2020, in Salt Lake City. Marchers organi... Special events workers who were forced out of work because of the COVID-19 pandemic marched Tuesday, July 21, 2020, in Salt Lake City. Marchers organized by Utah Live Event Industry Association aimed to draw attention and legislative support to the people and businesses who put on concerts, theater, sports, and other live events which mostly have gone dark since the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March. They're called it a "peaceful walk for work." The silent parade showcased families struggling to make ends meet since events have been canceled, with no end to the restrictions in sight. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

WASHINGTON (AP) — With the nation gripped by an alarming resurgence of coronavirus cases, the U.S. government will provide its latest report Thursday on the layoffs that have remained stuck at an elevated weekly level above 1 million since the pandemic erupted in March.

The pace of applications for unemployment benefits has stalled at roughly double the record high that existed before the virus sent the economy spiraling into a deep recession. Now, as many states and localities reimpose lockdowns in response to the spreading virus, businesses face renewed struggles that are forcing some to impose further job cuts or to shut down permanently.

The latest string of layoffs is occurring just before a $600 weekly federal aid payment for the jobless is set to expire at the end of this week. Members of Congress are negotiating another aid package that might extend that benefit, though likely at a lower level of payment.