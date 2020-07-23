  1. Home
Book flights to Taiwan's offshore islands

Fall holidays great time to visit Penghu, Kinmen, Matsu

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/07/23 19:41
(<a data-track="attributionNameClick" href="https://www.flickr.com/photos/ziptweric/" title="移至 楊 子玄 的所有相片">楊 子玄</a> photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Civil Aeronautics Administration (CAA) announced on Thursday (July 23) that airline tickets to the nation's offshore islands for this year's Mid-Autumn Festival and Double Ten Day holidays will be open for booking from 9 a.m. on July 27.

As the dates for this year's Mid-Autumn Festival (Oct. 1 – 4) and Double Ten Day holiday (Oct. 9 – 11) fall so close, the CAA has chosen to group the booking period for the two holidays, according to CNA.

The agency pays special attention to the coordination of flights on the routes to the islands of Penghu, Kinmen, and Matsu in periods of heavy traffic. Over the holidays there will be well over a thousand flights from Taiwan to these destinations.

Flight tickets to the islands for certain peak travel periods are valid only for the date and flight reserved.
CAA
Double Ten Day
Mid-Autumn Festival
flight tickets

