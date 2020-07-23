Criminal suspect takes police chief hostage in Ukraine

The assailant, who seized a long-distance bus with 13 hostages, after police officers captured him in the city centre of Lutsk, some 400 kilometers (2... The assailant, who seized a long-distance bus with 13 hostages, after police officers captured him in the city centre of Lutsk, some 400 kilometers (250 miles) west of Kyiv, Ukraine, on Tuesday late, July 21, 2020. Ukrainian police say the armed man who seized hostages on a long-distance bus in the western city of Lutsk has been detained and all the people he held have been freed unharmed after a standoff that lasted more than 12 hours. (Ukrainian Police Press Office via AP)

The assailant, who seized a long-distance bus with 13 hostages, after police officers captured him in the city centre of Lutsk, some 400 kilometers (2... The assailant, who seized a long-distance bus with 13 hostages, after police officers captured him in the city centre of Lutsk, some 400 kilometers (250 miles) west of Kyiv, Ukraine, on Tuesday late, July 21, 2020. Ukrainian police say the armed man who seized hostages on a long-distance bus in the western city of Lutsk has been detained and all the people he held have been freed unharmed after a standoff that lasted more than 12 hours. (Ukrainian Police Press Office via AP)

Granades that belonged to an assailant, who seized a long-distance bus with 13 hostages, on the ground after police officers captured the assailant in... Granades that belonged to an assailant, who seized a long-distance bus with 13 hostages, on the ground after police officers captured the assailant in the city centre of Lutsk, some 400 kilometers (250 miles) west of Kyiv, Ukraine late Tuesday July 21, 2020. Ukrainian police say the armed man who seized hostages aboard a long-distance bus in the western city of Lutsk has been detained and all the people he held have been freed unharmed after a standoff that lasted more than 12 hours. (Ukrainian Police Press Office via AP)

The assailant, who seized a long-distance bus with 13 hostages, after police officers captured him in the city centre of Lutsk, some 400 kilometers (2... The assailant, who seized a long-distance bus with 13 hostages, after police officers captured him in the city centre of Lutsk, some 400 kilometers (250 miles) west of Kyiv, Ukraine, on Tuesday late, July 21, 2020. Ukrainian police say the armed man who seized hostages on a long-distance bus in the western city of Lutsk has been detained and all the people he held have been freed unharmed after a standoff that lasted more than 12 hours. (Ukrainian Police Press Office via AP)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urges people to watch the 2005 documentary Earthlings as he meets a requirement of an assailant, who has seize... Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urges people to watch the 2005 documentary Earthlings as he meets a requirement of an assailant, who has seized a long-distance bus with 10 hostages inside, in the city centre of Lutsk, some 400 kilometers (250 miles) west of Kyiv, Ukraine on Tuesday July 21, 2020. "Film Earthlings of 2005, all should watch," Zelenskiy said, and the assailant released three hostages. The assailant is armed and carrying explosives, according to a Facebook statement by Ukrainian police. Police officers are trying to get in touch with the man and they have sealed off the area. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)

An assailant, who has seized a long-distance bus with 13 hostages, after police officers captured him in the city centre of Lutsk, some 400 kilometers... An assailant, who has seized a long-distance bus with 13 hostages, after police officers captured him in the city centre of Lutsk, some 400 kilometers (250 miles) west of Kyiv, Ukraine, on Tuesday late, July 21, 2020. Ukrainian police say the armed man who seized hostages on a long-distance bus in the western city of Lutsk has been detained and all the people he held have been freed unharmed after a standoff that lasted more than 12 hours. (Ukrainian Police Press Office via AP)

An assailant, who seized a long-distance bus with 10 hostages, lies on the ground after police officers captured him in the city centre of Lutsk, some... An assailant, who seized a long-distance bus with 10 hostages, lies on the ground after police officers captured him in the city centre of Lutsk, some 400 kilometers (250 miles) west of Kyiv, Ukraine on Tuesday July 21, 2020. The assailant was armed and carrying explosives, according to a Facebook statement by Ukrainian police. (Ukrainian Police Press Office via AP)

Weapon that belonged to an assailant, who seized a long-distance bus with 13 hostages, on the ground after police officers captured the assailant in t... Weapon that belonged to an assailant, who seized a long-distance bus with 13 hostages, on the ground after police officers captured the assailant in the city centre of Lutsk, some 400 kilometers (250 miles) west of Kyiv, Ukraine late Tuesday July 21, 2020. Ukrainian police say the armed man who seized hostages aboard a long-distance bus in the western city of Lutsk has been detained and all the people he held have been freed unharmed after a standoff that lasted more than 12 hours. (Ukrainian Police Press Office via AP)

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A criminal suspect brandishing a hand grenade has abducted a senior police officer in central Ukraine and fled, officials said Thursday.

When police tried to detain the man accused of stealing a car outside a court building in Poltava, he threatened them with the grenade and took one of the officers hostage. He then swapped the officer for the chief of regional criminal police and drove away in a car provided by police on his demand.

An operation to detain the man is underway, officials said.

The incident in Poltava comes two days after another armed man in Ukraine seized 13 hostages on a bus in the western city of Lutsk and held them for more than 12 hours before surrendering to police. All hostages were freed unharmed.

The assailant agreed to release the hostages following a call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who agreed to post a video urging all Ukrainians to watch “Earthlings,” a 2005 American documentary exposing humanity’s cruel exploitation of animals.