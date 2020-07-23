Binance and German Investment Firm CM-Equity Announce Partnership to Expand Crypto Asset Trading Services in Europe

MUNICH, GERMANY - EQS Newswire - July 23 2020 - Binance, the global blockchain company behind the world's largest digital asset exchange, and CM-Equity AG, a leading German investment firm providing asset management and brokerage services for crypto assets, today announced a strategic partnership to expand services for German and European customers.





Through this partnership, crypto traders and investors in Germany and Europe are able to use Binance and CM-Equity, a fully regulated German investment firm that is licensed by the German Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) to operate proprietary trading and brokerage services. By using CM-Equity's services, Binance users in Europe will be able to further trade crypto assets and other financial products with state-of-the-art infrastructure and the highest security standards.





"By joining forces with CM-Equity, Binance will be able to broaden our services in Europe while ensuring compliance with local regulations," said Changpeng Zhao, CEO of Binance. "We are looking forward to a long-term partnership with CM-Equity to grow the digital assets industry in a sustainable way and expand our offerings for European clients."





"Binance offers the best trading experience in the market and we are thrilled to collaborate with the world's number one," said Michael Kott, CEO of CM-Equity. "Our fully licensed digital assets platform will benefit from the best liquidity and frictionless service offered by Binance."





Additional plans of the partnership will be announced at a later date.

About Binance

Binance is the world's leading blockchain and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider with a financial product suite that includes the largest digital asset exchange by volume. Trusted by millions worldwide, the Binance platform is dedicated to increasing the freedom of money for users, and features an unmatched portfolio of crypto products and offerings, including: trading and finance, education, data and research, social good, investment and incubation, decentralization and infrastructure solutions, and more. For more information, visit: https://www.binance.com

About CM-Equity

CM-Equity is a fully compliant Investment Firm operating with a license from the German Financial Market Authority BaFin. In its 18 years of business, CM-Equity has positioned itself as a pioneer in digital asset management and brokerage. For more information, visit: https://cm-equity.de/en/