Taiwan will continue to push for UN participation

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) on Thursday (July 23) reaffirmed Taiwan's determination to join the United Nations (UN) General Assembly in September and said the country will back its membership request with successful pandemic prevention results.

During a regular media briefing, Bob Chen (陳龍錦), head of the Department of International Organizations at MOFA, said Taiwan will continue to advocate for UN participation this year and use its internationally acclaimed coronavirus measures as leverage. He said each country will have its leader send in a recorded video for the assembly opening on Sep 15 and arrange one to two of its UN representatives to take part in the actual meeting.

Chen said Taiwan has been barred from meaningful participation in the international body since 1971, but hopefully, 2020 will be its turning point. He said the MOFA remains optimistic in its efforts to garner support from the global community, stressing that it has been exchanging ideas with diplomatic allies and countries who share common values.

Chen pointed out that Taiwan's three main requests this year are: inclusion in the UN and affiliated agencies, eligibility to attend Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) conferences and access to UN events for media and Taiwanese citizens. He expressed hope that UN member states will hear Taiwan's voice and recognize its potential, reported Liberty Times.