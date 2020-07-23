Southeast Asian soccer players promote health through videos

Regional soccer players from 10 southeast Asian countries, in collaboration with FIFA, have launched videos to promote healthy and active lifestyles during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are diverse, but if we stick together, we are stronger. Be active today, tomorrow and always,” was the keynote message in the videos featuring soccer players from Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

“More than ever, especially now, one thing must be clear to everyone, health comes first,” FIFA President Gianni Infantino said in a statement Thursday.

“FIFA is pleased to join forces with ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) and the WHO (World Health Organization) in order to raise awareness of the need to stay active and to continue to follow WHO guidance concerning hygiene and social distancing in the face of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic."

The messages, delivered in each country's language, covers physical fitness, sanitation and hygiene as well as mental health and well-being.

They will be released on the social media channels of various international and national soccer federations.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports