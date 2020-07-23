European Central Bank president praises Taiwan’s coronavirus response

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde identified Taiwan as an example of how women leaders were handling the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, according to the Washington Post.

Without specifically naming President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), she did mention Taiwan as one of several countries, including New Zealand and Germany, where female leaders succeeded in convincing the population about the need for common sense and science to combat the virus.

“When you look at those countries that were led by women and the path that they took and the policies that they adopted and the communication style that was in play, [they were] quite stunning,” she told Washington Post writer David Ignatius.

The female presidents and prime ministers “communicated well and carried the water of bad news as well as the water of clear explanation and strong recommendations,” Lagarde said.

Honest and transparent communications about all the aspects of the coronavirus and an emphasis on the scientific basis for the emergency measures played a major part in the countries’ successes in the battle against the virus, according to the veteran French banker.