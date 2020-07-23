Taiwan Tourism Bureau reveals top 5 destinations under stimulus program

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Hualien County, Yilan County, Taitung County, Taichung City, and Penghu County are the top five destinations where Taiwanese have been taking advantage of the ongoing government-sponsored travel subsidies.

To help the domestic tourism industry in the wake of the pandemic, the Taiwan Tourism Bureau began implementing a hotel room subsidy program for Taiwanese group tours and individual tourists from July 1. The program will run through the end of October, according to the bureau.

Under the program, individual travelers will receive subsidies of NT$1,000 (US$34) per room per night for a hotel stay. They must use their national ID cards or national health insurance cards to register, and each person is limited to one subsidy per hotel stay.

However, if tourists travel to any of Taiwan's outlying islands — including Kinmen, Matsu, Penghu, Xiao Liuqiu, Green Island, or Lanyu — they can take advantage of the subsidy a second time.

After registration is confirmed, applicants should go to Taiwan stay net (臺灣旅宿網) to find out whether the hotel they intend to stay in is participating in the subsidy program. Booking through an online travel agent (OTA) is reportedly not permitted.

As of July 21, 700,000 hotel rooms have been booked under the subsidy, accommodating about 1.75 million individual tourists.

To register, please visit this site.