Photo of the Day: Chicken helmets spotted in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Taiwanese netizen posted photos of a cute helmet designed to protect his grandfather's chickens from falling durians, but it apparently failed to have the desired effect.

On Tuesday (July 21), Taiwanese Facebook user Lim Sheng Chieh posted a photo of a tiny green helmet and wrote that many of his grandfather's chickens on his farm had recently been killed by falling durians. His solution was to attach tiny helmets to the chickens, and he included a photo of one of the farmed fowl with one strapped on.

Unfortunately, he wrote that his efforts were fruitless, as he shared a photo of one of the fowl flattened by the smelly, spiked fruit. The post soon gained 3,700 likes, 5,700 shares, and 3,700 comments:

"It won't work unless its full-face helmet."

"Your chickens need to wear bulletproof vests."

"Looking at this makes me want to eat durians."

"Why are you letting chickens run around under durian trees?"

"It's so funny. You should put bubble wrap on the durians."



(Facebook, Lim Sheng Chieh photo)



(Facebook, Lim Sheng Chieh photo)



(Facebook, Lim Sheng Chieh photo)