Symphony Expands Global Leadership Team with Appointment of Brad Levy as President and Chief Commercial Officer

Company furthers commitment to financial services with addition of financial industry pioneer

HONG KONG, CHINA - Media OutReach - 23 July 2020 - Symphony, the leading provider of secure collaboration for global markets, today announced the appointment of financial industry pioneer Brad Levy, as President and Chief Commercial Officer.





Levy's appointment comes at a pivotal point in the Company's momentum as customer demand for secure and compliant collaboration integrated with automated workflows continues to grow. Levy will lead Symphony's efforts within the global financial services space, focusing on expanding the company's commercial offering on capital market workflows and solutions.





"Brad's unmatched experience within financial services, coupled with his inclusive leadership style and network make for a perfect combination as we enter our next phase of growth at Symphony," said David Gurlé, Symphony's founder and CEO. "Brad's expertise in capital markets will further solidify Symphony's role as the complete solution provider and partner to our clients. I am thrilled to welcome Brad to the Symphony leadership team."





Prior to Symphony, Levy was a partner at global analytics and information provider, IHS Markit, having also served as CEO of MarkitSERV and global head of its loan settlement and software services division. He was recently awarded the prestigious Markets Media Markets Choice Neil DeSena Market Advocate Award for his dedication to driving change as a global leader in financial services. In 2018, he was fourth on Institutional Investor's Trading Technology 40.





Earlier in his career, he spent 18 years at Goldman Sachs, culminating in his role as managing director and global head of Goldman's Principal Strategic Investments Group. Levy currently serves as Chairman Emeritus of FINOS, the Fintech Open Source Foundation, as well as a member of the Technology Advisory Committee of the CFTC, the U.S. Commodities and Futures Trading Commission, and chairman of its Distributed Ledger Subcommittee. He has served on numerous other boards within the financial sector and is an oft-requested advisor and speaker.





"The financial services industry has arrived at an inflection point, as technological developments and demand for expanded digital offerings call for true, industry-wide transformation," said Levy. "From day one, I've admired how Symphony has evolved to meet the specific needs of its clients, and I look forward to working with David and the Symphony team to grow our community."





At its 7th Innovate conference in April, Symphony shared record growth numbers in Q1 2020, with more than half a million licensed users, a 42% increase in daily active users and a 280% increase in messages sent. Symphony announced its commitment to delivering truly secure meetings to its users later this summer. The company also recently revealed Deutsche Bank has become one of the first companies to enable the Symphony Connect Solution for secure chat and collaboration with its clients via WhatsApp.





About Symphony

Established in 2014, Symphony is the cloud-based messaging and collaboration platform that securely connects markets, organizations and individuals. Powered by a growing and open app ecosystem, and protected with customer-controlled encryption key infrastructure, Symphony's communications platform increases workflow productivity while maintaining global regulatory compliance. Already the platform of choice for the financial services industry, Symphony unifies the enterprise workflow to boost productivity in any information-centric business.





Symphony currently has over 525,000 users from more than 340 companies worldwide, powering over 60 million monthly messages.





For more information, please visit: www.symphony.com.



