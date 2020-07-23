Foreign students in Taiwan not subject to 20-hour working limit during school breaks

Foreign students in Taiwan allowed to work more than 20 hours per week. (Pixabay photo) Foreign students in Taiwan allowed to work more than 20 hours per week. (Pixabay photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Labor (MOL) reminded international students in Taiwan that they may work unrestrictedly during summer and winter vacations and that they are not subject to the 20-hour weekly working limit which is in place when schools are in session.

Currently, a student visa issued by the Taiwanese government only allows international students to work a maximum of 20 hours a week while in school. The MOL said the rule does not apply in between semesters.

Although foreign students can enjoy the same freedom as Taiwanese employees, the MOL stressed that they are also subject to the Labor Standards Act and cannot exceed a maximum of 40 working hours per week. It added that all foreign students intending to work in Taiwan must apply for a work permit before starting their jobs and those who fail to do so may face fines of up to NT$150,000 (US$5,000), reported UDN.

The MOL also pointed out that Chinese students are currently not allowed to apply for work permits in Taiwan and employers should avoid defying related regulations. It said employers who hire Chinese students could receive a maximum fine of NT$1 million (US$34,000) or up to seven years imprisonment, reported Yahoo News.