Minnesota 2, Colorado 2

|Minnesota
|2
|0
|—
|2
|Colorado
|1
|1
|—
|2
First half_1, Colorado, Kamara, 1 (Benezet), 19th minute; 2, Minnesota, Finlay, -1 (Gregus), 36th; 3, Minnesota, Finlay, 0 (Metanire), 43rd.
Second half_4, Colorado, Lewis, 1, 59th.
Goalies_Minnesota, Tyler Miller, Fred Emmings, Greg Ranjitsingh; Colorado, William Yarbrough, Andre Rawls.
Yellow Cards_Amarilla, Minnesota, 12th; Dotson, Minnesota, 15th; Moor, Colorado, 52nd; Lod, Minnesota, 58th; Acosta, Colorado, 71st; Abubakar, Colorado, 85th; Alonso, Minnesota, 85th; Aja, Minnesota, 90th+3.
Referee_Guido Gonzales Jr. Assistant Referees_Michael Barwegen, Kevin Klinger, Rosendo Mendoza. 4th Official_Jair Marrufo.
Minnesota_Tyler Miller; Jose Aja, Michael Boxall, Chase Gasper, Romain Metanire; Osvaldo Alonso, Hassani Dotson, Ethan Finlay (Marlon Hairston, 86th), Jan Gregus, Robin Lod; Luis Amarilla (Aaron Schoenfeld, 74th).
Colorado_William Yarbrough; Lalas Abubakar, Drew Moor, Keegan Rosenberry, Sam Vines; Kellyn Acosta, Younes Namli, Collen Warner (Nicolas Mezquida, 55th); Nicolas Benezet (Jonathan Lewis, 55th), Kei Kamara, Diego Rubio (Cole Bassett, 82nd).