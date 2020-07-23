Taiwan's new envoy to US en route to Washington

New representative to U.S. Hsiao Bi-khim poses with her cats. New representative to U.S. Hsiao Bi-khim poses with her cats. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s first female representative to the U.S., Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴), set off for Washington Wednesday night (July 23).

Hsiao showed up at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport at 5 p.m. In addition to her luggage, she also had her 4 cats with her, CNA reported.

While checking in at the EVA Air counter, she took care to comfort her four cats and posed next to their carriers for a photo. Her flight took off at 7:10 p.m.

Hsiao on Sunday described herself as a "Taiwanese cat warrior" (台灣戰貓), as she is flexible and can live in a narrow space. These characteristics, she explained, would help her deal with China in the context of U.S.-Taiwan relations, particularly when countering China's "wolf warrior" (戰狼) diplomats.

She has pledged that once she arrives in Washington, she will work to boost economic, security, cultural, and educational ties with the U.S.