Trend Micro Announces Cloud Solution to Strengthen Misconfiguration Protection for Microsoft Azure

DevOps teams gain continuous cloud security visibility and cloud security posture management

HONG KONG, CHINA - Media OutReach - 23 July 2020 - (;), the global leader in cloud security, today announced its Trend Micro Cloud One™ -- Conformity offering is now available to Azure customers, helping global organizations tackle misconfigurations, compliance challenges and cyber-risks in the cloud.

The company also achieved the CIS Microsoft Azure Foundation Security Benchmark. This certifies the Conformity product has built-in rules to check for more than 100 best practices in the CIS framework.





"The security of the cloud is a cloud providers' responsibility, but security in the cloud falls to the customer, which is where we fit," said Wendy Moore, vice president of product marketing for Trend Micro. "Our Cloud One platform integrates closely with Microsoft Azure allowing DevOps to easily deploy against any hybrid cloud environment during their migration to the cloud."

In-house skills are often overloaded with the challenge of managing hybrid cloud complexities. The proliferation of shadow IT projects in the enterprise also means IT functions are often the last to know if cloud accounts have been created by business units without adequate care and attention paid to compliance, security and governance controls.

Conformity tackles these challenges by providing powerful visibility and control of Azure environments. Its continuous cloud security and compliance posture management capabilities alert customers to the risk status and provide easy-to-action remediation recommendations. These can help prevent common mistakes such as unauthorized database access and public access to Blob storage accounts.

By implementing the Conformity API into a CI/CD pipeline and existing workflows, DevOps teams can identify potential risk in their cloud infrastructure before they are deployed to live environments for automated, proactive prevention of vulnerabilities.

Trend Micro Cloud One -- Conformity identifies around 230 million cloud misconfigurations for its global Azure and AWS customers every single day.

Trend Micro's experience securing multi-cloud environments is a key differentiator to many organizations. "Trend Micro is one of just a few vendors that provides the same full security and monitoring capabilities across both Microsoft Azure and AWS," said Mario Mendoza, Team Lead, Cyber Security Architecture and Engagement at Blackbaud. "Blackbaud adheres to a DevOps approach internally, so any shift in security vendors requires buy-in from the DevOps teams. The fact that Trend Micro is able to protect Blackbaud's hybrid cloud environment without slowing down its DevOps teams was critical in our decision for Trend Micro."

Trend Micro helps Blackbaud maintain constant vigilance for security and monitoring across its cloud operations. Trend Micro is always on the cutting edge of new threats, and they include us in those efforts. As a market leader, that's what we look for in partners," said Mendoza.

Trend Micro Cloud One -- Conformity is available as a free trial or a complimentary cloud health check can be quickly conducted for you by clicking here.





About Trend Micro

Trend Micro Incorporated, a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, helps to make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Our innovative solutions for consumers, businesses, and governments provide layered security for data centers, cloud environments, networks, and endpoints. All our products work together to seamlessly share threat intelligence and provide a connected threat defense with centralized visibility and control, enabling better, faster protection. With more than 6,000 employees in over 50 countries and the world's most advanced global threat intelligence, Trend Micro secures your connected world. For more information, visit www.trendmicro.com.hk.