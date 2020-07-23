Foreigners can visit Taiwan for medical care starting Aug. 1

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — International patients will be allowed to seek medical care in Taiwan under certain conditions beginning on Aug. 1, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced on Wednesday (July 22).

During a press conference on Wednesday, CECC official and director-general of the Ministry of Health and Welfare's (MOHW) Department of Medical Affairs Shih Chung-liang (石崇良) said that foreign patients seeking treatment in all areas of healthcare, with the exception of checkups and cosmetic surgery, may apply to receive medical care in Taiwan. Shih added that patients may also apply to visit with up to two companions, including their spouse, relative, or caregiver.

The documents and information required include the following:

A health insurance certificate

An affidavit for mandatory quarantine

A health declaration document (including a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR test result issued within three days of the patient's flight)

A disease prevention plan and treatment plan issued by the medical institution treating the applicant

On March 19, Taiwan barred all foreign nationals from entering the country as the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak accelerated. Shih said that this disrupted healthcare for many foreign nationals who had been visiting the country for treatment.

As the outbreak has been brought under control in Taiwan, Shih said that the CECC has decided to allow foreign nationals to begin entering the country for medical treatment on Aug. 1. Medical institutions in Taiwan can now begin applying for entry permits with the MOHW for their foreign patients.

After obtaining approval from the ministry, the applicant or their medical institution may go to the relevant authority or agency to apply for a special entry permit.

Once individuals have obtained permission to seek medical care in Taiwan, they and those persons accompanying them are required to provide an English certificate of a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR test result issued within three days of boarding. They must also wear masks during their flight.

Upon arrival in Taiwan, the patient and those accompanying them must undergo 14 days of quarantine and pass a COVID-19 test before they can be released. Those who test negative can then begin their medical treatment.

In the case of those who require urgent medical care, they may be directly admitted to a designated ward or negative pressure isolation ward in the medical institution they had originally planned to visit. If they test negative for coronavirus, they will receive the originally planned medical care while undergoing the 14-day quarantine.

As for related fees, the patients will responsible for covering the cost of their quarantine, COVID-19 testing, and medical consultation and treatment. The medical institution treating the patient will help them handle the required quarantine and testing measures, including booking a quarantine hotel and making advance preparations for transportation.

Those wishing to find out more about medical services in Taiwan can visit the MOHW website Taiwan Medical Travel.