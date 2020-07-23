DHL Express increases fleet capacity with converted Boeing 767-300 Freighters

DHL Express continues modernizing growing fleet by adding four B767-300F

State-of-the-art aircraft support Strategy 2025 goals of reducing emissions





SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - July 23, 2020 - DHL Express, the world's leading express service provider and Boeing, the world's largest aerospace company, announced today that DHL Express will add four 767-300 Boeing Converted Freighters (BCF) as part of the logistics company's efforts to continue modernizing and growing its fleet with cost-efficient and reliable freighters.









DHL Express is adding four 767-300 Boeing Converted Freighters (BCF) to modernize its long-haul intercontinental fleet with more eco-friendly and cost-efficient aircraft.





This is part of DHL's effort to modernize its long-haul intercontinental fleet with more eco-friendly and cost-efficient aircraft. The aircraft are converted from passenger to freighter configuration by Boeing to fit the needs of DHL Express and meet the rising global demand for express services.





"With a burgeoning e-commerce sector and the continued lack of belly space in passenger aircraft, there could not be a more opportune time to add these freighters to the DHL Express air network," said Sean Wall, Executive Vice President, Network Operations & Aviation, DHL Express Asia Pacific. "The 767-300F is a proven model that we have operated across our global fleet for many years and it will continue to help us deliver excellence with greater efficiency and at a lower carbon footprint."





Even before the Covid-19 pandemic, the rapid growth of e-commerce was expected to exert pressure on supply chains and the airfreight transportation space. A study by Facebook and Bain & Company found that the average spend per digital consumer in Southeast Asia is expected to triple from 2018 to 2025. With many countries still under pandemic protection measures, the demand for fast and reliable cross-border shipping has grown exponentially.

"Boeing is committed to delivering the freighter capacity that DHL needs to succeed as one of the most trusted logistics and express cargo leaders in the world," said Ihssane Mounir, Senior Vice President of Commercial Sales and Marketing, The Boeing Company. "We are delighted that they choose Boeing platforms to optimize their operations. Boeing has received 51 orders and commitments for the 767-300BCF to date."

The world's most efficient medium wide-body twin-engine freighter, the 767 Freighter Family, boasts the lowest direct operating costs, best payload to weight ratio and allows airlines to develop new opportunities in the long-haul, regional, and feeder markets. The 767-300BCF has virtually the same cargo capability as the 767-300F production freighter with approximately 50 tons structural payload at a range of approximately 3,000 nautical miles (5,556 kilometers) and 412,000 pounds (186,880 kilograms) maximum takeoff weight.





As part of its Strategy 2025, DHL Express has continued to invest in and employ innovative solutions and technologies to meet the growing demands of cross-border e-commerce trade and intercontinental delivery expertise. The company is focused on continuously improving its well-connected global network whilst reducing carbon emissions and fuel consumption to benefit the environment, partners and customers alike. Since 2019, DHL Express has also added 14 top-of-the-line fuel-efficient Boeing 777F to replace older 747-400s. DHL Express operates over 260 dedicated aircraft with 17 partner airlines on over 3,000 daily flights across 220 countries and territories.





Note to editors: To read more about electric motorcycles in Thailand or the air freight capacity crunch during Covid-19, please visit us at Logistics of Things.





DHL – The logistics company for the world

DHL is the leading global brand in the logistics industry. Our DHL divisions offer an unrivalled portfolio of logistics services ranging from national and international parcel delivery, e-commerce shipping and fulfillment solutions, international express, road, air and ocean transport to industrial supply chain management. With about 380,000 employees in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide, DHL connects people and businesses securely and reliably, enabling global sustainable trade flows. With specialized solutions for growth markets and industries including technology, life sciences and healthcare, engineering, manufacturing & energy, auto-mobility and retail, DHL is decisively positioned as "The logistics company for the world".





DHL is part of Deutsche Post DHL Group. The Group generated revenues of more than 63 billion euros in 2019. With sustainable business practices and a commitment to society and the environment, the Group makes a positive contribution to the world. Deutsche Post DHL Group aims to achieve zero-emissions logistics by 2050.





About Boeing



Boeing is the world's largest aerospace company and leading provider of commercial airplanes, defense, space and security systems, and global services. As a top U.S. exporter, the company supports commercial and government customers in more than 150 countries. Building on a legacy of aerospace leadership, Boeing continues to lead in technology and innovation, deliver for its customers and invest in its people and future growth. www.boeing.com