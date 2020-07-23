Cincinnati 2, New York Red Bulls 0

|New York Red Bulls
|0
|0
|—
|0
|Cincinnati
|1
|1
|—
|2
First half_1, Cincinnati, Kubo, 1, 43rd minute.
Second half_2, Cincinnati, Valot, 1, 56th.
Goalies_New York Red Bulls, David Jensen, Kendall Mcintosh, Ryan Meara; Cincinnati, Przemyslaw Tyton, Bobby Edwards.
Yellow Cards_Deplagne, Cincinnati, 39th; Pendant, New York Red Bulls, 60th.
Referee_Marcos De Oliveira. Assistant Referees_Jeremy Kieso, Ian McKay, Dave Gantar. 4th Official_Silviu Petrescu.
___
New York Red Bulls_David Jensen; Kyle Duncan, Aaron Long, Jason Pendant, Amro Tarek; Cristian Casseres Jr (Marc Rzatkowski, 64th), Sean Davis, Omir Fernandez (Tom Barlow, 80th), Kaku (Ben Mines, 64th), Daniel Royer (Brian White, 80th), Florian Valot (Jared Stroud, 64th); .
Cincinnati_Przemyslaw Tyton; Mathieu Deplagne, Andrew Gutman, Tom Pettersson, Kendall Waston (Nick Hagglund, 88th); Frankie Amaya, Joseph-Claude Gyau (Saad Abdul-Salaam, 90th+3), Haris Medunjanin, Adrien Regattin (Brandon Vazquez, 66th), Caleb Stanko (Fatai Alashe, 88th); Yuya Kubo (Siem de Jong, 66th).