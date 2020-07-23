Inter draw clears way for Juventus to seal title

Lecce's Gianluca Lapadula, right, celebrates a goal with team players during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Lecce and Brescia at the Via del... Lecce's Gianluca Lapadula, right, celebrates a goal with team players during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Lecce and Brescia at the Via del Mare stadium in Lecce, Italy, Wednesday, July 22, 2020. (Donato Fasano/LaPresse via AP)

Parma's Dejan Kulusevski celebrates after scoring his side's second and winning goal on a penalty kick during the Italian Serie A soccer match between... Parma's Dejan Kulusevski celebrates after scoring his side's second and winning goal on a penalty kick during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Parma and Napoli, at the Ennio Tardini stadium in Parma, Italy, Wednesday, July 22, 2020. (Massimo Paolone/LaPresse via AP)

Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku, right, controls the ball under pressure from Fiorentina's German Pezzella during a Serie A soccer match between Inter Mil... Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku, right, controls the ball under pressure from Fiorentina's German Pezzella during a Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Fiorentina, at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, July 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Inter Milan's Ashley Young runs with the ball during a Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Fiorentina, at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Ital... Inter Milan's Ashley Young runs with the ball during a Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Fiorentina, at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, July 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Inter Milan's Diego Godin, left, fights for the ball with Fiorentina's Patrick Cutrone during a Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Fiorentin... Inter Milan's Diego Godin, left, fights for the ball with Fiorentina's Patrick Cutrone during a Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Fiorentina, at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, July 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Inter Milan's Alexis Sanchez reacts after a missed scoring opportunity during a Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Fiorentina, at the San Si... Inter Milan's Alexis Sanchez reacts after a missed scoring opportunity during a Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Fiorentina, at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, July 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

ROME (AP) — Juventus is one win away from a record-extending ninth straight Serie A title.

Inter Milan twice hit the post but was held to a 0-0 draw by Fiorentina on Wednesday, meaning that Juventus can clinch the trophy on Thursday.

If Juventus wins at Udinese, it will move nine points clear of Atalanta with three rounds remaining -- and the Bianconeri hold the tiebreaker over the Bergamo squad courtesy of a better head-to-head record.

Inter is third, one point behind Atalanta.

Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sánchez each hit the woodwork for Inter, which also had a potential goal from Antonio Candreva waved off for offside.

PENALTIES, PENALTIES, PENALTIES

Parma beat Napoli 2-1 in a match with three penalties. Gianluca Caprari and Dejan Kusulevski converted for Parma while Lorenzo Insigne converted for Napoli.

It was the second time this season that Parma beat Napoli, which dropped behind Roma and AC Milan in the race for fifth place.

“It makes me angry losing a game like that,” Napoli coach Gennaro Gattuso said. “Parma never had a shot on goal.”

Roma routed already-relegated Spal 6-1 with Bruno Peres scoring twice.

BRESCIA RELEGATED

Lecce kept alive its hopes of escaping the drop zone with a 3-1 win over Brescia, which was therefore relegated.

Also, Genoa beat Sampdoria 2-1 in a derby while Torino and Hellas Verona drew 1-1.

