By  Associated Press
2020/07/23 03:19

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Sep 111.00 Up 6.50
Sep 101.75 108.75 101.25 108.35 Up 6.60
Oct 111.00 Up 6.50
Dec 104.50 111.45 104.05 111.00 Up 6.50
Mar 106.55 113.35 106.15 113.00 Up 6.40
May 107.45 114.30 107.45 114.05 Up 6.30
Jul 108.60 115.15 108.60 114.95 Up 6.15
Sep 110.00 115.95 110.00 115.85 Up 6.05
Dec 112.05 117.50 112.05 117.50 Up 6.00
Mar 117.25 119.20 117.25 119.20 Up 5.95
May 118.30 120.25 118.30 120.25 Up 5.90
Jul 119.35 121.30 119.35 121.30 Up 5.85
Sep 122.40 Up 5.85
Dec 123.75 124.15 123.60 124.15 Up 5.95
Mar 125.50 125.75 125.40 125.75 Up 5.85
May 126.95 Up 6.05