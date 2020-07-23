New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Sep
|111.00
|Up
|6.50
|Sep
|101.75
|108.75
|101.25
|108.35
|Up
|6.60
|Oct
|111.00
|Up
|6.50
|Dec
|104.50
|111.45
|104.05
|111.00
|Up
|6.50
|Mar
|106.55
|113.35
|106.15
|113.00
|Up
|6.40
|May
|107.45
|114.30
|107.45
|114.05
|Up
|6.30
|Jul
|108.60
|115.15
|108.60
|114.95
|Up
|6.15
|Sep
|110.00
|115.95
|110.00
|115.85
|Up
|6.05
|Dec
|112.05
|117.50
|112.05
|117.50
|Up
|6.00
|Mar
|117.25
|119.20
|117.25
|119.20
|Up
|5.95
|May
|118.30
|120.25
|118.30
|120.25
|Up
|5.90
|Jul
|119.35
|121.30
|119.35
|121.30
|Up
|5.85
|Sep
|122.40
|Up
|5.85
|Dec
|123.75
|124.15
|123.60
|124.15
|Up
|5.95
|Mar
|125.50
|125.75
|125.40
|125.75
|Up
|5.85
|May
|126.95
|Up
|6.05