Ex-Chelsea player Dan Petrescu hospitalized with coronavirus

FILE - In this Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 file photo CFR's manager Dan Petrescu gives directions to his players during the Europa League soccer match be... FILE - In this Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 file photo CFR's manager Dan Petrescu gives directions to his players during the Europa League soccer match between Lazio and CFR Cluj at Rome's Olympic stadium. In the Europe-wide race to finish this soccer season before the next one starts, Romania’s league aims to beat a UEFA target for completion by resuming in two weeks' time. On Thursday, May 28, 2020, public authorities were agreeing protocols to keep players and officials safe for a June 13 restart in Liga 1. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, File)

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Former Chelsea player Dan Petrescu has tested positive for the coronavirus and was taken to the hospital on Wednesday.

Petrescu, who currently coaches Romanian club CFR Cluj, will remain hospitalized for at least 48 hours.

Fourteen staff members and players at Cluj have tested positive in recent days. Three of those people tested negative Wednesday but will remain under observation.

Clubs are considering suspending the Romanian league as the country registers a growing number of virus infections. There were 1,030 new cases in the last 24 hours, the highest amount since the pandemic reached Romania in February.

Petrescu played at Chelsea for five years from 1995-2000.

___

