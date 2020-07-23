Bolivia's September vote in doubt as virus death toll rises

A coffin wrapped in plastic holding the remains of Cristobal Huanca Mendoza is lowered into a common grave at a cemetery in Cochabamba, Bolivia, Thurs... A coffin wrapped in plastic holding the remains of Cristobal Huanca Mendoza is lowered into a common grave at a cemetery in Cochabamba, Bolivia, Thursday, July 2, 2020. The coffin of Mendoza is wrapped in plastic as is common by funeral homes when working with COVID-19 victims or suspected victims of the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/Dico Soliz)

A coffin wrapped in plastic containing the remains of an unidentified men, who died last week, sits on a wheelbarrow in the middle of a street, placed... A coffin wrapped in plastic containing the remains of an unidentified men, who died last week, sits on a wheelbarrow in the middle of a street, placed there by his family to draw attention of the authorities to show that his remains are yet to be collected, in Cochabamba, Bolivia, Saturday, July 4, 2020. Funeral services in Cochabamba are overwhelmed and bodies are piling up, waiting for cremation or burial, as new coronavirus cases rapidly multiply in one of the epicenters of the pandemic in Bolivia. (AP Photo/Dico Soliz)

Healthcare workers dressed in full protective gear speak with a woman during a house-to-house coronavirus testing drive in Villa El Rosal, on the outs... Healthcare workers dressed in full protective gear speak with a woman during a house-to-house coronavirus testing drive in Villa El Rosal, on the outskirts of La Paz, Bolivia, Sunday, July 12, 2020. Bolivia’s Institute of Forensic Investigations said that nationally from April 1 through July 19, its workers had recovered 3,016 bodies of people in possible COVID-19 cases. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)

A healthcare worker in full protective gear stands next to an ambulance waiting to drop off a COVID-19 patient at the Del Norte Hospital, in El Alto, ... A healthcare worker in full protective gear stands next to an ambulance waiting to drop off a COVID-19 patient at the Del Norte Hospital, in El Alto, Bolivia, Wednesday, July 8, 2020. According to doctors at the facility, the hospital is at full capacity, including its ICU unit. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)

Healthcare workers dressed in full protective gear organize their documents of data they have collected during a house-to-house new coronavirus testin... Healthcare workers dressed in full protective gear organize their documents of data they have collected during a house-to-house new coronavirus testing drive, in the Villa Dolores neighborhood of El Alto, Bolivia, Saturday, July 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)

A healthcare worker takes samples to test elderly residents for the new coronavirus at the San Jose nursing home in Cochabamba, Bolivia, Friday, July ... A healthcare worker takes samples to test elderly residents for the new coronavirus at the San Jose nursing home in Cochabamba, Bolivia, Friday, July 17, 2020. At least 60 residents at the senior care facility tested positive for the new coronavirus and 10 have died from related symptoms in the last two weeks, amid a rise in cases and fatalities in the Andean country. (AP Photo/Dico Solis)

An elderly woman infected with COVID-19 rests in an isolated area of the San Jose nursing home in Cochabamba, Bolivia, Friday, July 17, 2020. At least... An elderly woman infected with COVID-19 rests in an isolated area of the San Jose nursing home in Cochabamba, Bolivia, Friday, July 17, 2020. At least 60 residents at the senior care facility tested positive for the new coronavirus and 10 have died from related symptoms in the last two weeks, amid a rise in cases and fatalities in the Andean country. (AP Photo/Dico Solis)

Healthcare workers carry an empty coffin into the San Jose nursing home to recover the body of a resident who is suspected to have died from COVID-19,... Healthcare workers carry an empty coffin into the San Jose nursing home to recover the body of a resident who is suspected to have died from COVID-19, in Cochabamba, Bolivia, Thursday, July 16, 2020. A special police unit collected 420 bodies over the preceding five days in two Bolivian cities, and 80% to 90% of the deceased were thought to have succumbed to COVID-19, authorities said Tuesday. (AP Photo/Dico Solis)

A man wearing a protective face mask marked with a message that reads in Spanish: "Christ lives, heals and saves," in La Paz, Bolivia, Tuesday, July 2... A man wearing a protective face mask marked with a message that reads in Spanish: "Christ lives, heals and saves," in La Paz, Bolivia, Tuesday, July 21, 2020, amid the new coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)

A plastic wrapped coffin containing the remains of Cristobal Huanca Mendoza is guided by workers through a cemetery to a common grave area, in Cochaba... A plastic wrapped coffin containing the remains of Cristobal Huanca Mendoza is guided by workers through a cemetery to a common grave area, in Cochabamba, Bolivia, Thursday, July 2, 2020. Bolivia's Institute of Forensic Investigations said that nationally from April 1 through July 19, its workers had recovered 3,016 bodies of people in possible COVID-19 cases. (AP Photo/Dico Soliz)

LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — Bolivia’s plan to hold elections in September, seen as a key to stabilizing its democracy after a year of political tumult, is increasingly in doubt amid rising coronavirus deaths, including grim reports about police in two cities finding the bodies of suspected victims of COVID-19.

Police said they have recovered 420 bodies from streets, vehicles and homes in the capital of La Paz, and in Bolivia’s biggest city, Santa Cruz, in the span of five days. Between 80% and 90% of them are believed to have had the virus.

A committee that advises the Health Ministry on outbreak containment measures said in a letter this week to Bolivia’s top election official that holding the elections as scheduled would not be advisable because of the rapid spread of the virus.

Most researchers agree that “to plan activities such as an election, you must wait for the epidemiological curve of active cases to have a sustained decrease for a period of 14 days, so the date of Sept. 6 is not appropriate,” the committee, made up mostly of doctors, wrote to Salvador Romero, president of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal.

Bolivia has reported nearly 2,300 confirmed deaths from COVID-10, although the real number is believed to be higher.

The election tribunal, which has not yet commented on the letter recommending a postponement of the vote, decides on the date with the endorsement of the congress, currently dominated by the Movement for Socialism party. The group was led by Evo Morales, who was forced to resign as president last year after protests over an election that international observers said was marred by irregularities.

The Movement for Socialism party, which nominated former economy minister Luis Arce as its presidential candidate, believes it has a good chance of regaining the presidency and wants the election to go ahead as scheduled. Arce has alleged the government of interim President Jeanine Áñez is using the pandemic as a “pretext to extend itself.”

Six of the eight parties in Bolivia’s election race have said they favor a postponement.