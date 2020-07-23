Business and economic events scheduled for Thursday.

All times are Eastern.

WASHINGTON — Labor Department releases weekly report on unemployment benefits, 8:30 a.m.

WASHINGTON — Freddie Mac releases weekly mortgage rates, 10 a.m.

American Airlines Group Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

Southwest Airlines Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

Twitter Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

Union Pacific Corp. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.