Sporting Kansas City 2, Real Salt Lake 0

|Sporting Kansas City
|1
|1
|—
|2
|Real Salt Lake
|0
|0
|—
|0
First half_1, Sporting Kansas City, Russell, 0, 1st minute.
Second half_2, Sporting Kansas City, Fernandes, 0, 86th.
Goalies_Sporting Kansas City, Tim Melia, Richard Sanchez; Real Salt Lake, Zac MacMath, Andrew Putna.
Yellow Cards_Holt, Real Salt Lake, 20th; Sanchez, Sporting Kansas City, 36th; Johnson, Real Salt Lake, 40th; Beckerman, Real Salt Lake, 55th; Busio, Sporting Kansas City, 56th; Smith, Sporting Kansas City, 62nd; Glad, Real Salt Lake, 71st.
Referee_Fotis Bazakos. Assistant Referees_Corey Rockwell, Jeremy Hanson, Drew Fischer. 4th Official_Joseph Dickerson.
___
Sporting Kansas City_Tim Melia; Luis Martins (Amadou Dia, 67th), Roberto Puncec, Graham Smith, Graham Zusi; Gianluca Busio (Gadi Kinda, 67th), Roger Espinoza (Felipe Hernandez, 58th), Ilie Sanchez; Alan Pulido, Johnny Russell (Gerso Fernandes, 84th), Khiry Shelton (Daniel Salloi, 84th).
Real Salt Lake_Zac MacMath; Justen Glad, Aaron Herrera, Erik Holt, Donny Toia; Kyle Beckerman (Pablo Ruiz, 64th), Sam Johnson (Douglas Martinez, 46th), Damir Kreilach (Giuseppe Rossi, 72nd), Everton Luiz; Corey Baird (Jeizon Ramirez, 77th), Justin Meram (Maikel Chang, 64th).