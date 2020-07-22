  1. Home
American League Glance

By  Associated Press
2020/07/22 22:10

All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
Baltimore 0 0 .000 _
Boston 0 0 .000 _
New York 0 0 .000 _
Tampa Bay 0 0 .000 _
Toronto 0 0 .000 _
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 0 0 .000 _
Cleveland 0 0 .000 _
Detroit 0 0 .000 _
Kansas City 0 0 .000 _
Minnesota 0 0 .000 _
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 0 0 .000 _
Los Angeles 0 0 .000 _
Oakland 0 0 .000 _
Seattle 0 0 .000 _
Texas 0 0 .000 _

___

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled

Thursday's Games

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Washington (TBD), 7:08 p.m.

Friday's Games

Detroit at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 9:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 10:10 p.m.