All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Baltimore
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Boston
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|New York
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Tampa Bay
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Toronto
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Cleveland
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Detroit
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Kansas City
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Los Angeles
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Oakland
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
___
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Miami
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|New York
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Philadelphia
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Milwaukee
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|St. Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Los Angeles
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|San Francisco
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
___
No games scheduled
No games scheduled
N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Washington (TBD), 7:08 p.m.
Detroit at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Colorado at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 9:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 10:10 p.m.
___
No games scheduled
No games scheduled
N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Washington (TBD), 7:08 p.m.
San Francisco (TBD) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 10:08 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.
Detroit at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.
Miami at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 7:10 p.m.
Colorado at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.