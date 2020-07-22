  1. Home
Baseball Expanded Glance

By  Associated Press
2020/07/22 21:40

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Baltimore 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Boston 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
New York 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Tampa Bay 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Toronto 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Cleveland 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Detroit 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Kansas City 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Minnesota 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Los Angeles 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Oakland 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Seattle 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Texas 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Miami 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
New York 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Philadelphia 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Washington 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Cincinnati 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Milwaukee 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Pittsburgh 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
St. Louis 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Arizona 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Colorado 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Los Angeles 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
San Diego 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
San Francisco 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled

Thursday's Games

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Washington (TBD), 7:08 p.m.

Friday's Games

Detroit at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 9:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled

Thursday's Games

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Washington (TBD), 7:08 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 10:08 p.m.

Friday's Games

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

Detroit at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 7:10 p.m.

Colorado at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.