British cycling team changes name again for Tour de France

FILE - In this July 28, 2019, file photo, Colombia's Egan Bernal wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, rides on the Champs-Elysees in Paris duri... FILE - In this July 28, 2019, file photo, Colombia's Egan Bernal wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, rides on the Champs-Elysees in Paris during the 21st stage of the Tour de France cycling race. It has been 35 years since a French cyclist rode down Paris' Champs-Elysees in the 21st and final stage on way to winning the grueling three-week Tour de France. Julian Alaphilippe won two stages and wore the yellow jersey as the overall Tour leader for 14 days last year. But Bernal became the first Latin American winner of the race, and at 22 the youngest post-World War II winner of the Tour. The final stage was supposed to be Sunday, but will now be Sept. 20 after the Tour was pushed back. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File)

LONDON (AP) — The cycling team known as Sky when winning six Tour de France titles from 2012-18 got its second name change in 15 months on Wednesday.

Sky became Team Ineos before Egan Bernal’s victory in the 2019 race. Bernal followed Bradley Wiggins, Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas as winners for the Britain-based team.

The team said in a statement it will be known as Ineos Grenadiers when the delayed Tour opens Aug. 29.

The name promotes a brand of SUV designed by its billionaire owner Jim Ratcliffe which the team said will launch in 2021.

Cycling news sites in Italy reported the team’s colors will change from mostly black to blue.

