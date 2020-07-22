Man allegedly kills self, 3 children in C. Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A man living in Changhua County has allegedly taken his own life and those of his three children by burning charcoal in his house.

The Changhua County Fire Bureau said it received reports on Wednesday evening (July 22) that a single father surnamed Chan (詹), 41, his 13-year-old daughter, and his 14 and 6-year-old sons were missing, per CNA. Firefighters rushed to Chan's residence in Xiushui Township; when no one answered the door, they were forced to break into the house.

Inside, firefighters found Chan and his three children dead and charcoal burning in a bedroom. As there were no signs of intrusion, the case is being treated as a suspected murder-suicide.

Chan's mother and father were unwilling to discuss possible motives with reporters, but they said that Chan had changed a lot since starting to take "drugs." They lamented that their son had not just taken his own life but also those of his three children.

Chan reportedly had had a sporadic relationship with his ex-wife, the biological mother of the children, having divorced eight years ago, remarried the next year, and then divorced again. They had reportedly been arguing recently, and Chan's parents had been taking care of the three children.

Chan's ex-wife reportedly broke down at the funeral parlor where autopsies were performed on the four deceased. She was escorted out by police.

The authorities are still investigating a motive for the alleged murders.