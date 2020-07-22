Jordan to welcome visitors from Taiwan

Empty streets in the Jordanian capital Amman during a coronavirus curfew in March Empty streets in the Jordanian capital Amman during a coronavirus curfew in March (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Jordan has listed Taiwan as one of the 22 countries from which it could allow flights to arrive beginning in August, reports said Wednesday (July 22).

As the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic expanded, the Middle Eastern kingdom closed its airports on March 17, the Jordan Times reported. However, now that several countries have recorded a slowdown in the number of infections, it is time to consider allowing commercial flights from "lower-mild stage" countries in a similar position to Jordan, officials said.

Visitors from those so-called "green" countries would only need simplified health and safety procedures, according to the Jordan Times report.

The list included Taiwan, Thailand, China, Malaysia, and New Zealand, as well as Canada and several countries in Europe. The first batch of flights is expected to arrive in the first half of August.

Passengers will be subject to tests before and after their flight, while registration with an app and insurance will also be mandatory, Jordanian officials said.

In Taipei, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) welcomed Jordan's move, saying it was more evidence of the island nation's success in combating the virus. The opening up would also deepen bilateral relations, CNA quoted MOFA as saying.