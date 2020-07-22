First pin piles arrive for construction of wind farm off Taiwan’s Miaoli

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The first batch of 26 pin piles has arrived at Taichung Harbor for the construction of a wind farm off the coast of Maioli County, which is projected to provide electricity for 380,000 households when completed in 2021.

According to a press release issued by Formosa 2 Wind Power Co (海能風力發電公司) on Wednesday (July 22), the offshore wind farm will consist of 47 8MW wind turbines.

A total of 188 pin piles will be needed to construct the Formosa 2 Offshore Wind Farm. The remaining 162 piles will be arriving in Taiwan according to their shipping dates.

Each of the piles is 78.9 meters long and weighs a maximum of 277 tons. The pin piles will be supported by a jacket type foundation, per UDN.

The 376 MW wind farm project, which is scheduled to be completed in 2021, will generate enough green electricity to power 380,000 homes.

"The project represents a significant contribution to Taiwan's renewable energy targets and we look forward to working closely with our local and international partners to ensure its successful completion," said Kimberly Cram, project director of Formosa 2.