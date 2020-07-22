Suncity Group Affirmed by Liaison Office for Anti-Pandemic Efforts

In Support of “One Country, Two Systems” Promoting the Core Values of Patriotism

MACAU, CHINA - Media OutReach - 22 July 2020 - Alvin Chau, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Suncity Group, together with Gina Lei, Senior Vice President of Corporate & Community Relations of Suncity Group and other delegates, paid a visit to the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Macao Special Administrative Region on July 21, and was warmly received by officials including Yao Jian, Deputy Director of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Macao Special Administrative Region, Chen Guokai, Director General of Economic Affairs Department of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Macao Special Administrative Region, Dai Ruming, Deputy Director General of the Social Work Department of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Macao Special Administrative Region, and Zuo Xianghua, Director of Economic Affairs Department of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Macao Special Administrative Region.

Alvin Chau, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Suncity Group, together with delegates, paid a visit to the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Macao Special Administrative Region and was warmly received by Yao Jian, Deputy Director of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Macao Special Administrative Region, with Chen Guokai, Director General of Economic Affairs Department of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Macao Special Administrative Region, Dai Ruming, Deputy Director General of the Social Work Department of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Macao Special Administrative Region, and Zuo Xianghua, Director of Economic Affairs Department of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Macao Special Administrative Region also in the meeting.

As a token of appreciation, Alvin Chau received the Certificate of Donation from the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Macao Special Administrative Region for his effort in this fight against the pandemic.

Deputy Director Yao expressed welcome and, as a token of appreciation, presented a Certificate of Donation to Suncity Group for the Group's effort and contributions in the fight against the pandemic. He re-affirmed the Group's swift response as the Group dedicated its effort through a series of donations, showing the patriotic spirit of Macao compatriots. As the anti-pandemic measures have become a new normal, it becomes even more important for Suncity Group to strengthen itself and contribute its effort towards the city.

Alvin Chau stated that as a Macau enterprise dedicated to charity and community affairs, patriotism is part of Suncity Group's core value. And in the face of the pandemic, it is essential that the Group, adhering to President Xi's call on entrepreneurs, takes on its social responsibilities and support the country and the Special Administrative Region in implementing the anti-pandemic measures. Facing the new normal, Suncity Group is confident that together with the Macau society, we will surely emerge victorious and, staying true to the core value of patriotism and support for "One Country, Two Systems", contribute to the prosperity of Macao and the Chinese nation.

Since the early stages of the pandemic, under the coordination of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Macao Special Administrative Region, Suncity Group donated to Hubei Province MOP 30 million to purchase urgently needed medical resources for Wuhan hospitals, such as medical equipment, reagents, medicines, protective equipment, decontamination equipment, especially consumables such as masks that a large amount are required. In addition, to relieve the scarcity of protective masks for frontline officers on vital posts, Suncity Group purchased 20,000 surgical masks, which are donated to Immigration and Customs officers at Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge checkpoints. In the name of himself, Alvin Chau donated, through the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Macao Special Administrative Region, another MOP 30 million and about 60,000 respirators to Hubei Province in support of the country's anti-pandemic measures. As a gesture of gratitude, Alvin Chau received the Certificate of Donation from the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Macao Special Administrative Region for his effort in this fight against the pandemic.

High-resolution images can be downloaded in the gallery:

https://dropbox.suncity-group.com/url/july22





About Suncity Group

Suncity Group was founded in 2007. Since establishment, Suncity Group has been striving to provide the extraordinary VIP entertainment service for our guests, and we then opened a number of VIP Clubs in various 6-star hotels and resorts throughout Macau with the rapid growth of our business. Meanwhile, we successively set up exclusive VIP Clubs in Manila, Seoul, Incheon, Phnom Penh and Da Nang, etc.

Adhering to the spirit of "Innovating With Diversity, Striving For Success", Suncity Group spared no effort to develop high-end entertainment services and products as well as roll out global VIP loyalty program for the selected members to enjoy entertainment, travel, catering services, luxury shopping and motion picture. Today, the scope of our business covers most sectors, especially in the fields of global travel, film production, concert and event planning, catering and luxury goods.

As a Macau born and bred enterprise, Suncity Group is not only devoted to develop the Asian market, but also oriented to expand the global network. In the future, we will surely continue to diversify our VIP entertainment services, attract more exclusive members and make every effort to promote our business in every corner of the world.

Official Website | www.suncitygroup.com.mo/en



