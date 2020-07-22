Taiwan best out of 49 countries in dealing with coronavirus pandemic: Japanese survey

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Out of 49 countries ranked for their handling of the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Taiwan came in first, a Japanese survey concluded Wednesday (July 22).

The NLI Research Institute found that in both the domain of healthcare and the economy, Taiwan’s response to the outbreak has been exemplary, Liberty Times reported.

The study gave points to the countries surveyed according to the rates of infection, expansion of infection and death, as well as the pandemic’s impact on the economy, with the highest number of points going to the best performers. Taiwan ended up at the top, with 180 points out of the possible maximum of 200.

The island nation received the maximum of 10 points for its infection rate of 0.2 per 10,000 residents, for its infection expansion rate, and for its success in limiting the impact of the pandemic on its Gross Domestic Product.

Taiwan was followed on the list by Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Thailand, with China and South Korea tying at No.5.

Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) chief Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) welcomed the survey, emphasizing that Taiwan had not needed to introduce lockdowns, that both the rate of infection and death were low, and that economic activities had mostly continued uninterrupted by the pandemic.