Taiwan's June unemployment rate drops for first time since 1992

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's unemployment rate dropped slightly in June after the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic lessened, according to data released by the Directorate General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) on Wednesday (July 22).

The jobless rate showed a 0.11 percent decrease from May, down to 3.96 percent. Approximately 473,000 individuals were listed as unemployed in June, which is 13,000 less than the previous month.

It was also the first time since 1992 that Taiwan's unemployment rate observed a decline in June, according to Liberty Times.

Despite the minor improvement, the DGBAS said the number of unemployed individuals in the country is still the highest in seven years, counting 6,000 more fresh university graduates unable to secure a place in the job market. With this year being the exception, it said jobless rates between June and August are usually on the rise due to seasonal factors, such as graduations and downsizing.

The total number of people employed in June was 11.5 million, 15,000 more than in May. Among those employed, many saw a decrease in their working hours, including 389,000 who said they worked less than 35 hours per week.

In comparison, Canada and the U.S. each reported unemployment rates in June of 12.3 percent and 11.1 percent, respectively. Meanwhile, South Korea found that 4.3 percent of its labor force did not have a job, reported Storm Media.