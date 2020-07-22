  1. Home
Taiwan reportedly denies work visas to Hong Kong diplomats as tensions rise

Officials said Taiwan needed to take steps to maintain country’s dignity after visa not extended for head of Taiwan office in HK

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/07/22 16:46
(Wikipedia photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s authorities have reportedly refused to issue work visas for two Hong Kong diplomats after the government of the Chinese special administrative region refused to extend a visa to a Taiwanese diplomat because he had refused to sign a document proclaiming support for the "one China" policy, CNA reported on Tuesday (July 21).

Kao Ming-tsun (高銘村), acting director-general of Taiwan's office in Hong Kong, reportedly left the Chinese city on July 16 after he refused to sign an endorsement of Beijing's "one China" principle and was denied an extension of his work visa, according to reports. Taiwan’s Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) responded by saying that Taiwan would have to do something to maintain the country’s dignity.

Taiwan’s alleged refusal to issue work visas to Hong Kong diplomats has been viewed as a response to China’s new national security law for Hong Kong. The MAC has yet to confirm the rejection took place.

Meanwhile, Lu Chang-shui (盧長水), head of Taiwan's office in Hong Kong, has not been able to take up his post for more than two years because the Hong Kong government has not granted him a work visa. Tensions between Taiwan and Hong Kong have escalated since the new security law went into effect.
