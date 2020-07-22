  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan drops Hong Kong, Australia from list of medium-risk countries

Business travelers from Hong Kong, Australia will need to undergo full 14-day quarantine

  2997
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/07/22 14:51

(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In the wake of new local outbreaks of the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) in Hong Kong and Australia, Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) has removed the two from its list of medium-risk countries/regions, meaning that business people from those areas will be forced to undergo the full 14-day quarantine when visiting Taiwan.

During his weekly press conference on Wednesday afternoon (July 22), Minister of Health and Welfare and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced that because of the upward trend of new local coronavirus cases in Australia and Hong Kong, they will be removed from the list of medium-risk countries/regions. Since June 22, business travelers who visit Taiwan from low-risk countries/regions are only required to undergo five days of quarantine, while business people from medium-risk countries/regions only need to enter seven days of quarantine.

The latest list of low-risk countries/regions includes the following:

New Zealand, Macau, Palau, Fiji, Brunei, Vietnam, Thailand, Mongolia, Bhutan, Laos, Cambodia, Myanmar

After the removal of Hong Kong and Australia, the list of medium-risk countries/regions includes the following:

South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, Sri Lanka

Both Hong Kong and Australia have seen a dramatic spike in the number of local coronavirus infections in July. Hong Kong now has a total of 1,886 confirmed coronavirus cases and 12 deaths from the disease, while Australia has 12,582 cases, with 126 having succumbed to the virus.
business bubble
business travel
business travelers
businesspeople

RELATED ARTICLES

Japan mulls opening up to business travelers from Taiwan
Japan mulls opening up to business travelers from Taiwan
2020/07/22 19:48
Japanese airline ANA to resume Taipei-Tokyo flights Aug. 3
Japanese airline ANA to resume Taipei-Tokyo flights Aug. 3
2020/07/14 16:43
Taiwan considers travel bubble with South Korea
Taiwan considers travel bubble with South Korea
2020/07/08 17:10
Japan reportedly plans to resume Taiwan flights this fall
Japan reportedly plans to resume Taiwan flights this fall
2020/07/01 10:36
Taiwan opens to short-term business travelers from 11 countries, regions
Taiwan opens to short-term business travelers from 11 countries, regions
2020/06/22 12:03