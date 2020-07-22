Taiwan marks 105 days without new local coronavirus case

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Wednesday (July 22) announced zero new cases of Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19), marking 105 days without a new local infection.

During his weekly press conference on Wednesday afternoon, Minister of Health and Welfare and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced there were no new cases of coronavirus. Taiwan's total number of cases still stands at 455.

The CECC on Wednesday did not announce any new reports of people with suspected symptoms. Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 79,951 COVID-19 tests, with 78,965 coming back negative.

Taiwan has now extended its streak of no new local infections to 105 days, with the last local case reported on April 8. Out of 455 total confirmed cases, 364 were imported, 55 were local, and 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet."

Up until now, seven individuals have succumbed to the disease, while 440 have been released from hospital isolation. This leaves only eight people still undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in Taiwan.