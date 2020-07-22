New Taipei mayor advocates for general testing of all incoming travelers

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Despite Taiwan being relatively unaffected by the global coronavirus outbreak, New Taipei Mayor Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) on Wednesday (July 22) once again urged the government to reconsider introducing general virus testing for all incoming travelers.

During a meeting at the New Taipei City Council, Hou emphasized that the pandemic situation outside of Taiwan has continued to worsen and that it is not time for the Taiwanese public to lay back and relax yet. He said wearing masks and respecting social distancing rules are still extremely important even though the island has not reported new local infections for more than 100 days.

Hou noted that many countries are experiencing a second epidemic wave, including the U.S., which recently recorded its highest single-day total for coronavirus cases. He said that Taiwan's neighbors such as Japan and Hong Kong have also not shown clear signs of improvement in their infection numbers and that it would be a risk to lift the country's travel restrictions now.

The mayor said an asymptomatic patient is all it takes to trigger a second wave in Taiwan and bring about devastating results. He advised the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) to administer COVID-19 testing for all incoming travelers regardless of nationality and prepare for all possible scenarios, reported HiNet.

Since the outbreak began, several Taiwanese experts and political figures have suggested general coronavirus testing for all individuals entering the country. However, the CECC has marked the idea as unnecessary, explaining that no countries have implemented comprehensive testing for incoming visitors and that such a measure carries the likelihood of generating false-positive results.