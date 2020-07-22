70% of winning lotto numbers from quick pick: Taiwan Lottery Company

The jackpot for Power Lottery could be the third highest in the country's history. The jackpot for Power Lottery could be the third highest in the country's history. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As Taiwan's winning Power Lottery's (威力彩) jackpot is expected to hit NT$2.5 billion (US$84.9 million), the lottery issuer revealed its findings on who is doing most of the winning after a heated discussion on the internet about what kind of tickets are best.

The winning Power Lottery numbers will be announced on Thursday evening (July 23). The jackpot could be the third highest in the country's history.

There is a line of thinking in Taiwan that buying lotto tickets randomly generated by computers is a waste of money, as some buyers believe that only carefully selected numbers can beat the odds to win a once-in-a-lifetime jackpot.

When asked by the media, the Taiwan Lottery Company presented statistics it has collected since 2014 on who has been winning its two most popular products: Taiwan Lotto and Power Lotto, which both have the option of quick pick tickets. As it turns out, buyers are more likely to take big prizes home with the computer-generated option.

Taiwan Lotto Power Lotto Bets Percentage Bets Percentage Hand-pick 42 29.6% 9 30.0% Quick-pick 100 70.4% 21 70.0% Total 142 100.0% 30 100.0%

(Data source: Taiwan Lottery Company, compiled by Taiwan News)

The company said its highest jackpot was NT$3 billion on April 23, 2015, in Taichung. The winner took home the prize with a quick pick purchased during a business trip.

In order to win the Power Lottery jackpot, an individual must be able to match all six numbers in the first row of the ticket and one number in the second section. If a person wins the jackpot on Thursday evening, it will be the largest lottery prize this year.