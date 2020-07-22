13 unexploded bombs found near popular diving spot in N. Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Military divers on Tuesday (July 21) located 13 unexploded bombs off the coast of New Taipei City after a report from a local diver, and a "red-zone" has been established to avoid an accident.

On Monday (July 20), a diving instructor found and reported an object off the coast of New Taipei's Gongliao District, in Mao'ao Bay (卯澳灣), that resembled an unexploded bomb.

The military on Tuesday dispatched a crew, which located the bomb and a dozen others around a popular diving spot — just 100 meters from Fulian Elementary School (福連國小) at a depth of between 10 and 13 meters, CNA cited a source as saying. The photos taken by the team show the bombs and a nearby shipwreck, all of which are covered with rust and algae.

LTN reported that the military had originally intended to detonate the bombs off the coast to avoid an accident during removal and transportation, but the Fisheries Agency opposed the plan, saying it would damage the marine ecosystem. The Coast Guard Administration is establishing a "red-zone" and sending crews to patrol the waters to prevent divers from entering the area.

The exact method of disposing of the 13 unexploded bombs has yet to be decided, according to the report. More parties will be included to discuss the final destination of the bombs. Meanwhile, an investigation into their model and origin is underway.

Local seniors recounted the tale of an explosive-laden vessel that was sunk off the coast during the Japanese occupation. Some reckon the discovery might be linked to this ship.



Military divers locating unexploded bombs off coast of northern Taiwan. (CNA photo)



Gongliao's Mao'ao Bay is a popular diving spot. (CNA photo)