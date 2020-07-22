Public Television Service to launch online platform introducing Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Public Television Service (PTS) is rolling out an international online platform next year to introduce Taiwan to the world from a broad range of perspectives.

The government-sponsored, free-to-air national TV station, which is operated by the PTS Foundation in compliance with the Public Television Act, will be producing programs through the over-the-top media service. It will feature content related to Taiwan’s history, culture, tourism, and other topics so that the world can learn more about the island country, reported CNA.

The project will be funded by an NT$45 million (US$1.5 million) budget set aside by the Ministry of Cultural (MOC), said Culture Minister Lee Yung-te (李永得). The station will also receive NT$1 billion (US$34 million) annually to run the platform as part of a four-year infrastructure project, he added.

The announcement has drawn criticism for undermining the status of PTS as an independent broadcaster and has been met with backlash from the institution's board. Board members have complained the move would make PTS a “propaganda organ” of the government, which runs contrary to the core objective of the channel — to shed light on public values, wrote UDN.

PTS has created a host of widely acclaimed dramas and mini-series, including "The World Between Us" (我們與惡的距離) in 2019, which reflects on multi-faceted societal norms in Taiwan, as well as 2017's "The Teenage Psychic" (通靈少女), which delves into the supernatural world.