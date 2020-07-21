All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Columbus 3 0 1 10 8 1 Toronto FC 2 0 2 8 9 7 Orlando City 2 1 2 8 7 5 Philadelphia 2 1 2 8 7 7 New York 2 1 1 7 5 5 Atlanta 2 2 0 6 4 4 D.C. United 1 1 2 5 6 6 New England 1 1 2 5 4 4 Montreal 1 2 1 4 7 8 Chicago 1 2 1 4 4 6 New York City FC 0 4 0 3 2 6 Cincinnati 1 3 0 3 4 9 Nashville SC 0 2 0 0 1 3 Inter Miami CF 0 4 0 0 3 8

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Minnesota United 3 0 1 10 10 4 Sporting Kansas City 3 1 0 9 11 5 Portland 3 1 0 9 6 5 Los Angeles FC 2 0 2 8 13 8 Seattle 2 1 2 8 7 4 San Jose 2 1 2 8 10 10 Colorado 2 2 0 6 6 7 Real Salt Lake 1 0 3 6 3 1 FC Dallas 1 0 1 4 4 2 Vancouver 1 3 0 3 5 10 Houston 0 2 2 2 5 10 LA Galaxy 0 3 1 1 4 10

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Monday, July 13

D.C. United 2, Toronto FC 2, tie

Houston 3, Los Angeles FC 3, tie

Portland 2, LA Galaxy 1

Tuesday, July 14

Chicago 2, Seattle 1

Orlando City 3, New York City FC 1

Philadelphia 2, Miami 1

Wednesday, July 15

San Jose 4, Vancouver 3

Thursday, July 16

Cincinnati 1, Atlanta 0

Toronto FC 4, Montreal 3

Columbus 2, New York 0

Friday, July 17

Sporting Kansas City 3, Colorado 2

New England 1, D.C. United 1, tie

Minnesota 0, Real Salt Lake 0, tie

Saturday, July 18

Portland 2, Houston 1

Los Angeles FC 6, LA Galaxy 2

Sunday, July 19

San Jose 2, Chicago 0

Seattle 3, Vancouver 0

Monday, July 20

New York City FC 1, Miami 0

Orlando City 1, Philadelphia 1, tie

Tuesday, July 21

New England at Toronto FC, 9 a.m.

Columbus at Atlanta, 8 p.m.

D.C. United at Montreal, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 22

Sporting Kansas City at Real Salt Lake, 9 a.m.

New York at Cincinnati, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 23

Vancouver at Chicago, 9 a.m.

Houston at LA Galaxy, 8 p.m.

Portland at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.