5 Things to Know for Today

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2020/07/21 18:33
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, left, and European Council President Charles Michel bump elbows after addressing a media conferenc...
Federal agents use crowd control munitions to disperse Black Lives Matter protesters at the Mark O. Hatfield United States Courthouse on Sunday, July ...
FILE - In this file photo dated Saturday, May 9, 2020, a man holds a Soviet flag during a ceremony at the Soviet War memorial to mark the 75th anniver...
President Donald Trump speaks to the media while meeting with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy in the O...
In this combination photo, Ed Henry, from left, speaks on "Fox & Friends" on Sept. 6, 2019, in New York, Tucker Carlson arrives for the 60th anniversa...

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. EU FINALLY REACHES SUMMIT DEAL To confront the biggest recession in its history, European Union leaders clinched an unprecedented $2.1 trillion budget and coronavirus recovery fund.

2. WHAT MAY BE A ‘RED FLAG’ IN PORTLAND Constitutional law experts say federal officers’ actions in the progressive city could become a test case of states’ rights as the Trump administration expands federal policing.

3. UK RELEASES RUSSIA MEDDLING REPORT A British government report finds that it would be hard to prove claims that Russia tried to influence the 2016 Brexit referendum, but Britain was “slow” to recognize the threat.

4. TRUMP BACK AT VIRUS TASK FORCE PODIUM The president’s advisers have stressed adopting a more disciplined public agenda to turn around his lagging poll numbers against Democratic rival Joe Biden.

5. FOX NEWS STARS HIT WITH LAWSUIT Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson and Howard Kurtz were accused of sexual harassment by a frequent on-air guest in a lawsuit filed that the network called frivolous and untrue.