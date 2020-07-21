5 Things to Know for Today

In this combination photo, Ed Henry, from left, speaks on "Fox & Friends" on Sept. 6, 2019, in New York, Tucker Carlson arrives for the 60th anniversa... In this combination photo, Ed Henry, from left, speaks on "Fox & Friends" on Sept. 6, 2019, in New York, Tucker Carlson arrives for the 60th anniversary celebration of NBC's Meet the Press on Nov. 17, 2007, in Washington and Sean Hannity interviews Roseanne Barr during a taping of his show on July 26, 2018, in New York. Two women filed a lawsuit against Fox News that named network stars Hannity, Carlson and Ed Henry. (AP Photo)

President Donald Trump speaks to the media while meeting with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy in the O... President Donald Trump speaks to the media while meeting with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy in the Oval Office at the White House, Monday, July 20, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

FILE - In this file photo dated Saturday, May 9, 2020, a man holds a Soviet flag during a ceremony at the Soviet War memorial to mark the 75th anniver... FILE - In this file photo dated Saturday, May 9, 2020, a man holds a Soviet flag during a ceremony at the Soviet War memorial to mark the 75th anniversary of Victory Day at the district Treptow in Berlin, Germany. An influential committee of British lawmakers plans to publish its findings Tuesday July 21, 2020, reporting on Russian interference in British politics, amid criticism the government delayed its release for more than six months to shield Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his Conservative Party from embarrassment. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, FILE)

Federal agents use crowd control munitions to disperse Black Lives Matter protesters at the Mark O. Hatfield United States Courthouse on Sunday, July ... Federal agents use crowd control munitions to disperse Black Lives Matter protesters at the Mark O. Hatfield United States Courthouse on Sunday, July 19, 2020, in Portland, Ore. Officers used teargas and projectiles to move the crowd after some protesters tore down a fence fronting the courthouse. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, left, and European Council President Charles Michel bump elbows after addressing a media conferenc... European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, left, and European Council President Charles Michel bump elbows after addressing a media conference at an EU summit in Brussels, Tuesday, July 21, 2020. Weary European Union leaders finally clinched an unprecedented budget and coronavirus recovery fund early Tuesday, finding unity after four days and as many nights of fighting and wrangling over money and power in one of their longest summits ever. (Stephanie Lecocq, Pool Photo via AP)

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. EU FINALLY REACHES SUMMIT DEAL To confront the biggest recession in its history, European Union leaders clinched an unprecedented $2.1 trillion budget and coronavirus recovery fund.

2. WHAT MAY BE A ‘RED FLAG’ IN PORTLAND Constitutional law experts say federal officers’ actions in the progressive city could become a test case of states’ rights as the Trump administration expands federal policing.

3. UK RELEASES RUSSIA MEDDLING REPORT A British government report finds that it would be hard to prove claims that Russia tried to influence the 2016 Brexit referendum, but Britain was “slow” to recognize the threat.

4. TRUMP BACK AT VIRUS TASK FORCE PODIUM The president’s advisers have stressed adopting a more disciplined public agenda to turn around his lagging poll numbers against Democratic rival Joe Biden.

5. FOX NEWS STARS HIT WITH LAWSUIT Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson and Howard Kurtz were accused of sexual harassment by a frequent on-air guest in a lawsuit filed that the network called frivolous and untrue.