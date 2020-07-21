Landslides, flooding block main highway to Nepal's capital

A Nepalese young girl washes her hand at her flooded house on the bank of Bagmati river following heavy monsoon rains in Kathmandu, Nepal, Monday, Jul... A Nepalese young girl washes her hand at her flooded house on the bank of Bagmati river following heavy monsoon rains in Kathmandu, Nepal, Monday, July 20, 2020. The weather department has has forecast heavy rains this week. (AP Photo/NIranjan Shrestha)

A Nepalese man stands outside his flooded house on the bank of Bagmati river following heavy monsoon rains in Kathmandu, Nepal, Monday, July 20, 2020.... A Nepalese man stands outside his flooded house on the bank of Bagmati river following heavy monsoon rains in Kathmandu, Nepal, Monday, July 20, 2020. The weather department has has forecast heavy rains this week. (AP Photo/NIranjan Shrestha)

A Nepalese woman wearing a mask as a precaution against the coronavirus stands outside her flooded house on the bank of Bagmati river following heavy ... A Nepalese woman wearing a mask as a precaution against the coronavirus stands outside her flooded house on the bank of Bagmati river following heavy monsoon rains in Kathmandu, Nepal, Monday, July 20, 2020. The weather department has has forecast heavy rains this week. (AP Photo/NIranjan Shrestha)

A dog stands at the doorway of a house as a boy walks through a flooded area on the bank of the Bagmati river after water levels receded in Kathmandu,... A dog stands at the doorway of a house as a boy walks through a flooded area on the bank of the Bagmati river after water levels receded in Kathmandu, Nepal, Monday, July 20, 2020. The weather department has has forecast heavy rains this week. (AP Photo/NIranjan Shrestha)

Nepalese people walk towards their flooded houses on the bank of the Bagmati river after water levels receded in Kathmandu, Nepal, Monday, July 20, 2... Nepalese people walk towards their flooded houses on the bank of the Bagmati river after water levels receded in Kathmandu, Nepal, Monday, July 20, 2020. The weather department has has forecast heavy rains this week. (AP Photo/NIranjan Shrestha)

A Nepalese child peeps from a balcony of a flooded house on the bank of Bagmati river following heavy monsoon rains in Kathmandu, Nepal, Monday, July ... A Nepalese child peeps from a balcony of a flooded house on the bank of Bagmati river following heavy monsoon rains in Kathmandu, Nepal, Monday, July 20, 2020. The weather department has has forecast heavy rains this week. (AP Photo/NIranjan Shrestha)

A Nepalese man clears flood water from his house on the bank of Bagmati river following heavy monsoon rains in Kathmandu, Nepal, Monday, July 20, 2020... A Nepalese man clears flood water from his house on the bank of Bagmati river following heavy monsoon rains in Kathmandu, Nepal, Monday, July 20, 2020. The weather department has has forecast heavy rains this week. (AP Photo/NIranjan Shrestha)

A Nepalese man takes photos of flooded Bagmati river following heavy monsoon rains in Kathmandu, Nepal, Monday, July 20, 2020. The weather department ... A Nepalese man takes photos of flooded Bagmati river following heavy monsoon rains in Kathmandu, Nepal, Monday, July 20, 2020. The weather department has has forecast heavy rains this week. (AP Photo/NIranjan Shrestha)

Nepalese people sit outside their flooded house on the bank of Bagmati river following heavy monsoon rains in Kathmandu, Nepal, Monday, July 20, 2020.... Nepalese people sit outside their flooded house on the bank of Bagmati river following heavy monsoon rains in Kathmandu, Nepal, Monday, July 20, 2020. The weather department has has forecast heavy rains this week. (AP Photo/NIranjan Shrestha)

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Landslides and flooding caused by heavy rainfall have blocked the main highway connecting most of Nepal to the Himalayan nation's capital, preventing trucks from bringing in fuel and supplies, officials said Tuesday.

There were several landslides along the Prithvi Highway that either blocked the road or damaged portions of it, police official Rabindra Regmi said. Heavy equipment was being used to try to clear the debris to open up the highway.

A flooded river also damaged a bridge on the highway, and hundreds of vehicles were stranded on either side of the route.

The highway is used by both passenger vehicles and cargo trucks to transport food, supplies and fuel to the capital, Kathmandu.

Since Nepal's monsoon season began last month, landslides, flooding and lightning have killed at least 131 people and left 48 others missing.