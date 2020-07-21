Taiwan's Ministry of Culture gives away over 2 million e-vouchers

Tang (left), Lee (center) reveal recipients of Arts Fun Vouchers. (Ministry of Culture photo) Tang (left), Lee (center) reveal recipients of Arts Fun Vouchers. (Ministry of Culture photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Culture (MOC) announced the recipients of its "Arts Fun Vouchers" (藝FUN券) through a drawing on Tuesday (July 21).

Aiming to boost the art industry amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the ministry released 2 million sets of electronic coupons worth NT$600 (US$20) each last Saturday (July 18).

The MOC stated that more than 2 million people had registered for the vouchers as of Sunday (July 19) at 7 p.m. On Monday, the last day of registration, the total number reached 3 million, according to a ministry press release.



Lee (left) and Tang reveal 2,107,883 will receive "Arts Fun Vouchers" after drawing. (Ministry of Culture photo)

A drawing was held at the MOC on Tuesday (July 21) at 12 p.m., with Culture Minister Lee Yung-te (李永得) and Digital Minister Audrey Tang (唐鳳) presiding. During a unique drawing process witnessed by a lawyer, the two officials announced that the lucky recipients are those who have ID cards with 0,3,4,5,7,8, or 9 as the final digit.

The total number of voucher sets being given away is 2,107,883. Those who get the coupons will be able to use them from Wednesday (July 22) to Dec. 31.



Online drawing for "Arts Fun Vouchers." (YouTube video)