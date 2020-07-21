Taiwan history textbook becomes bestseller in Japan

A Taiwanese history textbook has become a bestseller in Japan (screenshot from Yuzankaku Publishing website) A Taiwanese history textbook has become a bestseller in Japan (screenshot from Yuzankaku Publishing website)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The enthusiasm in Japan for all things Taiwanese has reached new heights, with even the translation of a Taiwanese history textbook reaching the bestseller lists, UDN reported Tuesday (July 21).

The original was published by San Min Book Co., Ltd. and was in use in Taiwanese high schools from 2012 to 2018. According to the book jacket, Taiwan’s history started during the Paleolithic Age at around 4,000 B.C.

Yuzankaku Publishing Co., Ltd. approached San Min Book Co. in 2018 to discuss the publishing rights, the Taiwanese company said. Both the content and the design of the book stuck as closely as possible to the original.

Appearing on bookshelves earlier this year, it reached the top of Amazon's Japan charts in the Asian history category, UDN reported. Comments on the website indicate the book has been useful for understanding the historical ties between the two countries.