Taiwan parks open water facilities to beat summer heat

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As summer heatwaves continue to scorch Taiwan and people are left wondering where they can go to enjoy the outdoors without getting heatstroke, those living in Taoyuan and adjacent areas are in luck, as five of that city's parks have opened their free water recreation facilities to the public to beat the summer heat.

The water facilities at Yongkang Park, Yangming Park, Minzu Park, and Jianguo Park in the city's Taoyuan District are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. until Aug. 31, according to Taoyuan Travel. These facilities are open six days a week at all four parks during this period, except on cleaning day, which is Monday for Yongkang Park and Minzu Park, Wednesday for Yangming Park, and Tuesday for Jianguo Park.

Meanwhile, the water facilities at Longtan Sports Park are open to the public from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Aug. 30. Opening hours have been extended to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, but the facilities are closed for cleaning every Monday and Friday.

The city government says that staff have been assigned to maintain the facilities and make sure they are sanitary.



(Taoyuan City Government image)