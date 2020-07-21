Taiwan issues NT$500 sports vouchers, foreign spouses eligible

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Education's Sports Administration on Monday (July 20) announced it is issuing 4 million sports vouchers (動滋券, dongzi vouchers) worth NT$500 (US$17) each.

As other government agencies begin offering stimulus vouchers to boost the economy amid the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Sports Administration has allocated NT$2 billion (US$67.9 million) to releasing four million vouchers worth NT$500 each. From July 20 to 26, members of the public will be able to register for the coupons with their Taiwan ID cards or Alien Resident Certificates (ARCs) along with their email address and phone number.

Only Taiwanese citizens and foreign spouses of Taiwanese nationals are eligible for the coupons. As only four million are available, a drawing will be held at 3:30 p.m. on July 28 for those who apply this week, with the winners to be notified by SMS and email.

In order to reduce web traffic, online applications will be based on the last digit of applicants' ID cards. Those whose last digit is an odd number can register on the site on Monday, Wednesday, or Friday, while those whose last digit is an even number can sign up on Tuesday, Thursday, or Saturday. All eligible persons can apply on Sunday (July 26).

The vouchers will not come in a paper format but rather in the form of an e-wallet. Winners can use the funds at any time from 10:00 a.m. on Aug. 1 to Dec. 31.

After obtaining the vouchers, the winners can check the official website to find out which stores accept the coupons. The vouchers are primarily designed to be used for sporting events, sports centers or gyms, and to buy sports equipment.