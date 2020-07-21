SP Jain School of Global Management introduces flexible learning options for its BBA program

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 21th July 2020 - SP Jain School of Global Management (SP Jain Global) announced today the launch of a new set of flexible learning options for its Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) program amid the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19.

SP Jain which has campuses in Dubai, Mumbai, Singapore and Sydney said today that students who sign up for its BBA program can choose which campus they would like to study at. For instance, students who enroll from Southeast Asian regions like Vietnam, Indonesia and the Philippines may prefer to study the first two years in Singapore and travel to Sydney for the final two years. It's an exciting 2 + 2 model that leads to an Australian degree with Australian post study work possibilities as per the current policy. SP Jain has also recently launched a new high-end online learning format for students unwilling to go to a physical campus. This gives students considerable flexibility to decide based on their preferences.





"SP Jain is known worldwide for offering a unique tri-city BBA program where students study in not one, but a minimum of three international cities," shares Nitish Jain, President, SP Jain Global. "But we are now living in unprecedented times and the need of the hour is to address uncertainty with flexibility. We are confident that students and parents will benefit from these new options in a number of ways, including the ability to ensure that they are able to make the best academic choices for their interests and ambitions."





The SP Jain President shares that the School's original tri-city model will also continue to be offered for those who wish to study in Singapore, Dubai and Sydney and explore employment opportunities in Australia on graduation. "Our students have found much success in Australia -- both during the program and after -- so it is only natural that we will continue to offer our original model for students who don't mind travelling to three countries." In 2019, over 50% of the School's BBA graduates secured employment in Australia with average starting salaries of AUD 55,000. Other placement locations include UAE, Singapore, Vietnam, Japan, Rwanda, India, Germany, Argentina, Brazil and the USA.

Admissions for the BBA are currently open with classes expected to commence in September 2020.







ABOUT SP JAIN SCHOOL OF GLOBAL MANAGEMENT (S P JAIN GLOBAL)

S P Jain is an Australian business school with campuses in Mumbai, Dubai, Singapore and Sydney. The School offers a plethora of undergraduate, postgraduate, professional and doctoral programs with a motive of crafting leaders for the 21st century workplace. Their full-time MBA programs have significant recognition as evinced through global rankings.

S P Jain is registered as a Higher Education Provider in Australia. Upon graduation, students receive a degree conferred by S P Jain School of Global Management, Australia. S P Jain's world-class business courses are accredited by the Department of Education/Tertiary Education Quality and Standards Agency (TEQSA), Australia. S P Jain is registered as a Private Education Institute (PEI) by the committee for Private Education (CPE), Singapore. The academic qualifications granted by S P Jain and certified by the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), Dubai are recognized in the Emirate of Dubai. Click here to read more.