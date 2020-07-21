SSIVIX Lab rolls out their MyCLNQ Digital Health Ecosystem app to meet healthcare needs digitally

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 20 July 2020 - SSIVIX Lab has recently launched their healthcare mobile app, MyCLNQ which provides several key benefits to enhance the quality of life for the community. The company is focused on the MedTech industry that leverages devices which people use daily, such as smartphones, to connect all healthcare needs in one online platform.





Using a built-in smart Artificial Intelligence (AI) feature, the app provides real time doctor and clinic availability, offers location-based suggestions for the nearest clinic and earliest available doctor, and confirms booking appointments. There is also a host of value care services provided including online doctor consultation so users can stay home and receive treatment with prescribed medicine conveniently delivered to their doorsteps.





The company vision is enabling digital health ecosystem and serve community. This is also done by providing users with smart digital choices to request for various healthcare needs. From medical caregivers to home therapists, users can request in the app for their preferred qualified professionals at the touch of a button. The app also provides them with a platform to seek non-emergency private ambulances and book medical transport for their appointments.





To date, over 300 healthcare practitioners have signed up for a strategic partnership with SSIVIX Lab to provide quality healthcare in an efficient and digitised manner. In addition, more than 15,000 users have benefitted from the app, which can be downloaded in the App Store and Google Play.





Telemedicine is set to be the future of healthcare to provide better care for patients and increase operational efficiencies, and the MyCLNQ app is a prime example for that. As such, there is a need to reach to a wider audience so more users can benefit of having a digital platform that caters to all their healthcare needs.





Ssivix lab immediate focus mainly on patient care beyond hospital and clinics through Artificial Intelligence, IoT and blockchain technology. Company also understand of increasing ageing population in SEA and primarily Singapore a big concern and therefore company continuous working on enabling a dedicated care and monitoring system.





Ssivix Lab has regional expansion plan which include mainly India and SEA countries like Malaysia, Indonesia, and Thailand in coming years 2021 & 2022.





Specialised in digital marketing services, Impossible Marketing was chosen to be the digital marketing agency partner to help SSIVIX Lab gain targeted traffic and quality leads. Established in 2012, Impossible Marketing offers a variety of lead generation services and has consistently ranked at the first page of Google search results for competitive keywords like "SEO Services".



