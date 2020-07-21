Two more Cabinet ministers hit with COVID-19 in Brazil

A supporter of Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro carries the flags of Brazil, Israel, and the United States, during a pro-Bolsonaro demonstration in B... A supporter of Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro carries the flags of Brazil, Israel, and the United States, during a pro-Bolsonaro demonstration in Brasilia, Brazil, Sunday, July 19, 2020. Last week, Bolsonaro announced for the second time that he has tested positive for the new coronavirus, while the federal health ministry reported that the country had passed 2 million confirmed cases of virus infections and more than 76,000 deaths. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)

A woman shouts slogans through a bullhorn during a demonstration in support of Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, in Brasilia, Brazil, Sunday, July 19... A woman shouts slogans through a bullhorn during a demonstration in support of Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, in Brasilia, Brazil, Sunday, July 19, 2020. Last week, Bolsonaro announced for the second time that he has tested positive for the new coronavirus, while the federal health ministry reported that the country had passed 2 million confirmed cases of virus infections and more than 76,000 deaths. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)

People show their support for Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro during a demonstration in Brasilia, Brazil, Sunday, July 19, 2020. Last week, Bolsonar... People show their support for Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro during a demonstration in Brasilia, Brazil, Sunday, July 19, 2020. Last week, Bolsonaro announced for the second time that he has tested positive for the new coronavirus, while the federal health ministry reported that the country had passed 2 million confirmed cases of virus infections and more than 76,000 deaths. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Two more ministers in the Cabinet of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said Monday they have tested positive for the new coronavirus, which has been raging through Latin America’s largest nation.

The 65-year-old minister of citizenship, Onyx Lorenzoni, said he started having symptoms Thursday, but is now feeling better and working from home.

Milton Ribeiro, the 62-year-old minister of education, said Monday on Twitter that he is also infected — the fourth Cabinet minister so far, in addition to Bolsonaro.

Bolsonaro himself tested positive July 7. He has said he has been taking the anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine, which most studies have found to be ineffective and potentially dangerous for some patients. Lorenzoni said he is taking a closely related drug, chloroquine.

The Ministry of Health on Sunday reported 716 additional deaths from COVID-19 and 23,529 newly confirmed infections. Brazil has now recorded more than 2 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 79,488 deaths.